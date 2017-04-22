Porter stops Berto in ninth round of welterweight bout

Shawn Porter stopped Andre Berto in the ninth round of a sloppy, often inartistic welterweight elimination bout Saturday night at Barclays Center.
Porter was in control for much of the bout, which resembled a street brawl more than a prize fight. There was some wrestling, lots of clutching, even a near chop-block, and lots of blood, apparently from head butts.
In the end, though, it was Berto's inability to get off the ropes against the relentless Porter, who figures to get a title shot before year's end.
Porter, 29, of Las Vegas, had lost two of his last four fights, including last June at this arena to Keith Thurman. The former champion was well ahead when the fight was stopped with 1:31 remaining in the ninth as Berto stumbled around.
Porter is 27-2-1 with 17 knockouts Berto is now 31-5.
Comments