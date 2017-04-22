Benyapa Niphatsophon zooms into LPGA Symetra Tour Sara Bay Classic lead

Benyapa Niphatsophon said she loves things fast.
Cars, bikes, everything.
So, naturally, Niphatsophon plays her golf quickly.
It starts with a pre-shot routine, where she decides the club based on yardage and just swings away in no time at all.
On Saturday, that speedy play gave her a chance to run away with the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic.
Niphatsophon, who played on the LPGA Tour last season, posted a 5-under-par 67 and leads the tournament by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Australia’s Hannah Green is in second place at 3-under par.
“I just played my game,” Niphatsophon said.
Niphatsophon did her damage quickly in the second round: She birdied four of her first six holes.
It's a whole different game. She's playing a completely different golf course than we are playing.
Portland Rosen, who played with Benyapa Niphatsophon
Equipped with booming drives, Niphatsophon capitalized on short approaches. On the 313-yard, par-4 11th, Niphatsophon drilled her tee shot just short of the green, which allowed her to pitch the ball close and sink another birdie.
“It’s a whole different game,” said Portland Rosen, who is tied for 43rd at 8-over par. “She’s playing a completely different golf course than we are playing.”
Playing alongside Niphatsophon, Rosen had the best seat to take in the scorching round.
“Literally, she was a machine,” Rosen said.
Niphatsophon struggled with a left wrist injury during the 2016 LPGA Tour season. Rather than take time off, she pressed forward.
Now healthy, she’s off to a blazing start to the 2017 Symetra Tour campaign. She posted two runner-up finishes in three starts en route to leading the money list with more than $19,000 in earnings.
“I always try to do my best in every tournament I play,” said Niphatsophon, who carded eight birdies. “Because you cannot control what players are going to finish.”
Joining Niphatsophon near the top is Green, who took advantage of the calm afternoon conditions to post a 2-under-par 70.
Following Friday’s first round, Green, who hails from Perth along Australia’s western coast, said she enjoys windy conditions because it’s similar to playing back home. Even though the wind died down for Green, she had to contend with drizzling rain. Green peeled off four birdies against the rain.
“We get all types of weather in Australia,” Green said.
Green’s round took shape on the back nine. She birdied the par-4 11th hole and notched two more birdies for a 3-under-par back side.
“I really stayed patient out there,” Green said. “I gave myself the best opportunities I (could), and I capitalized on those opportunities.”
Green had a chance to close the gap to one shot entering Sunday’s final round, but she missed her birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“It just didn’t go as far right as I thought it would,” Green said. “I just aimed too far left (and) gave it too much break.”
While Niphatsophon and Green charged into the last pairing for Sunday’s final round, Finland’s Emily Penttilä and Colombia’s Paola Moreno stumbled. The first-round co-leaders are tied for 10th and 16th places, respectively. Penttilä carded a 77, while Moreno finished with a 78.
Scoreboard
At Sara Bay Country Club (par 72)
Second Round
Saturday
Benyapa Niphatsophon -72-67—139
Hannah Green 71-70—141
Elizabeth Tong 75 69—144
Elizabeth Szokol 73-71—144
Princess Superal 71-73—144
Lindsey Weaver 74-71—145
Shannon Fish 74-71—145
Luciane Lee 72-73—145
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 76-70—146
Casey Kennedy 77-70—147
Christina Foster 76-71—147
Carleigh Silvers 74-73—147
Celine Boutier 72-75—147
Allison Emrey 72-75—147
Emily Penttilä 70-77—147
Rebecca Artis 76-72—148
Kristy McPherson 76-72—148
Margarita Ramos 75-73—148
Augusta James 75-73—148
Erica Popson 72-76—148
Nicole Sakamoto 71-77—148
Paola Moreno 70-78—148
Alejandra Llaneza 77-72—149
Emma Talley -79-70—149
Lacey Agnew 74-75—149
Haeji Kang 75-74—149
Sophia Popov 75-74—149
Jenny Coleman 74-75—149
Mind Muangkhumsakul 73-76—149
Jane Rah 74-75—149
Mia Piccio 75-75—150
Marion Ricordeau 78-72—150
Laura Wearn -77-73—150
Raegan Bremer 75-75—150
Katie Kempter 75-75—150
Charlotte Thomas 75-75—150
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 74-76—150
Desiree Dubreuil 76-75—151
Julia Roth 77-74—151
Manuela Carbajo Re 73-73
Brianna Do 74-77—151
Caroline Inglis 76-75—151
Avery George 81-71—152
Portland Rosen 81-71—152
Kassidy Teare 78-74—152
Liv Cheng 77-75—152
Clariss Guce +8 F +3-77-75—152
Christina Miller 78-74—152
Mindy Kim +8 F +4-76-76—152
Natalie Sheary +8 F +4-76-76—152
Jessica Welch +8 F +4-76-76—152
Alice Barbieri +8 F +5-75-77—152
Chirapat Jao-Javanil +8 F +6-74-78—152
Sara-Maude Juneau +8 F +5-75-77—152
Kristin Coleman +9 F +2-79-74—153
Michelle Piyapattra +9 F -1 82-71—153
Prima Thammaraks +9 F +2-79-74—153
Marita Engzelius +9 F +3-78-75—153
Veronica Felibert +9 F +3-78-75—153
Janie Jackson +9 F +4-77-76—153
Amy Ihm +9 F +4-77-76—153
Christine Meier +9 F +4-77-76—153
Savannah Vilaubi +9 F +5-76-77—153
Lauren Kim 22 +9 F +5-76-77—153
Jenna Peters +9 F +5-76-77—153
Jean Reynolds +9 F +5-76-77—153
Madison Pressel +8—5* +6-74-74
Rachel Rohanna +9 F +5-76-77—153
Cut
Daniela Darquea 81-73—154
Ginger Howard 79-75—154
Becca Huffer 76-78—154
Daniela Iacobelli 78-76—154
Taylor Kim 82-72—154
Yu Liu 76-78—154
Csicsi Rózsa 83-71—154
Christine Song 77-77—154
Kim Welch 80-74—154
Nannette Hill 74 81—155
Emma Jandel 80-75—155
Lorie Kane 77-77
Brogan McKinnon 79-76—155
Allie Knight 78-77—155
Mika Liu 74 81—155
Ruixin Liu 74 81—155
Jennifer Kirby 75 80—155
Jenni Jenq 80-76—156
Kate Machado 79-77—156
Grace Na 79-77—156
Sammi Stevens 78-78—156
Nobuhle Dlamini 78-78—156
Brittany Benvenuto 77-79—156
Brittany Marchand 77-79—156
Maia Schechter 74 82—156
Ericka Schneider 78-78—156
Selanee Henderson 79-77—156
Jordan Britt 83-74—157
Nicole Jeray 81-76—157
Mallory Kent 80-77—157
Isi Gabsa 79-78—157
Cindy LaCrosse 78-79—157
Alison Walshe 78-79—157
Cyna Rodriguez 78-79—157
Charlotte Jaengkit 77 80—157
Ani Gulugian 75 82—157
Kendall Dye 78-80—158
JiaYi Zhou 83-75—158
Doris Chen 80-78—158
Paula Hurtado 75 83—158
Hyemin Kim 75 83—158
Marissa Dodd 83-76—159
Emily Childs 82-77—159
Bertine Strauss 78-81—159
Sandra Angulo Minarro 80-79—159
Katelyn Sepmoree 82-77—159
Monifa Sealy 80-79—159
Louise Ridderström 79-80—159
Gabriella Wahl 79-80—159
Kanyanat Saithip 84-76—160
Liz Breed 81-79—160
Emily McLennan 80-80—160
Sara Banke 78 82—160
Alejandra Cangrejo 77 83—160
Carlie Yadloczky 80-80—160
Jean Chua 83-78—161
Erynne Lee 83-78—161
Jayde Panos 82-79—161
Kaitlyn Price 81-80—161
FLora Assad 79-82—161
Lindsey McPherson 77-84—161
Ashleigh Albrecht 85-78—163
Ashlan Ramsey 82-81—163
Megan Osland 82-81—163
Lori Beth Adams 80-83—163
Alexis Keating 82 82—164
Hannah Collier 86-78—164
Amber Hensley 85-79—164
Dottie Ardina 83-81—164
Elizabeth Nagel 86-82-168
Kaitlin Park 84-85—169
Tee times
Final round
Sunday
at Sara Bay Country Club
8 a.m.: Rachel Rohanna, Madison Pressel
8:11 a.m.: Jenna Peters, Lauren Kim, Jean Reynolds
8:22 a.m.: Amy Ihm, Christine Meier, Savannah Vlaubi
8:33 a.m.: Marta Engzelius, Veronica Felibert, Janie Jackson
8:44 a.m.: Michelle Piyapattra, Prima Thammaraks, Kristin Coleman
8:55 a.m.: Sara-Maude Juneau, Alice Barbieri, Chirapat Jao-Javanil
9:06 a.m.: Natalie Sheary, Mindy Kim, Jessica Welch
9:17 a.m.: Christina Miller, Liv Cheng, Clariss Guce
9:28 a.m.: Avery George, Portland Rosen, Kassidy Teare
9:39 a.m.: Caroline Inglis, Brianna Do, Manuela Cabajo Re
9:50 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Julia Roth, Desiree Dubreuil
10:01 a.m.: Katie Kempter, Charlotte Thomas, Raegan Bremer
10:12 a.m.: Marion Ricordeau, Laura Wearn, Mia Piccio
10:23 a.m.: Jenny Coleman, Jane Rah, Mind Muangkhumsakul
10:34 a.m.: Sophia Popov, Haeji Kang, Lacey Agnew
10:45 a.m.: Paola Moreno, Emma Talley, Alejandra Llaneza
10:56 a.m.: Augusta James, Erica Popson, Nicole Sakamoto
11:07 a.m.: Rebecca Artis, Kristy McPherson, Margarita Ramos
11:18 a.m.: Allison Emrey, Celine Boutier, Emily Pentilla
11:29 a.m.: Casey Kennedy, Christina Foster, Carleigh Silvers
11:40 a.m.: Shannon Fish, Luciane Lee, Anne-Catherine Tanguay
11:51 a.m.: Elizabeth Szokol, Princess Superal, Lindsey Weaver
12:02 a.m.: Benyapa Niphatsophon, Hannah Green, Elizabeth Tong
Sara Bay Classic
What: LPGA Symetra Tour
When: Through Sunday (gates open 7:30 a.m.)
Where: Sara Bay Country Club, Sarasota
Tickets: $10, parking is free
Online: Symetratour.com
