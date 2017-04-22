Coaching changes and QB carousels. Spring storylines to watch.

It has been about five months since football season ended for Manatee County teams.
No one won a district title. No one went past the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs. Saint Stephen’s, which won the independent Sunshine State Athletic Conference, provided one of the few on-field bright spots for county teams.
The road to redemption for those who fell short begins Monday — the first day the Florida High School Athletic Association allows teams to begin non-contact spring practices (contact is not allowed until Saturday). Storylines to keep an eye on before the spring games next month:
Uncertainty at Manatee
For the second time in four years, one of the highest-profile coaching jobs in the state is open. Earlier this month, John Booth announced the decision to step down as the Hurricanes’ head coach after three seasons at the helm of his alma mater. There hasn’t been enough time for the Hurricanes to find a replacement, though, so Booth will serve as the coach for at least the first part of the spring.
Complicating matters: Manatee has two new coordinators, as well. James Booth, John’s twin brother and the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, is taking over as the head coach at Plant City, leaving his old position temporarily vacant. Johnnie Jones, the former head coach at Sarasota Booker, will begin his first spring as defensive coordinator with the Hurricanes after Chad Choate stepped down from his position.
Braden River’s quarterback carousel
For the second consecutive spring, the Pirates will break in a projected starting quarterback who wasn’t at the school during the fall. Louis Colosimo was a success last year as a transfer from IMG Academy. He recently committed to Furman, a Football Championship Subdivision program, after a first-team All-Area season.
Proud to say I will officially be continuing my education and football career at Furman University! #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ejZAMEjLit— Louis Colosimo (@Louis_Colosimo) April 18, 2017
This spring it will be Bryan Gagg, who began his high school career with a pair of impressive seasons at Sarasota. The rising junior is in position to lead Braden River for the next two seasons.
A new era at Bradenton Christian
There’s a case to be made that this past fall was the best ever for the Panthers. During its first season in the SSAC, BCS reached the postseason for the first time in school history as the runner-up to the Falcons in the Coral Bay division.
Still, Bradenton Christian opted for a coaching change. Daniel Fort will make his first appearance on the sideline for the Panthers this spring as Allan Gerber’s successor. Fort was most recently an assistant coach at Winter Garden Foundation Academy, and he has had a pair of head-coaching stints at Orlando Central Florida Christian Academy and San Jacinto Christian Academy in Amarillo, Texas.
Repeat plans
Saint Stephen’s returns largely intact after the best season in program history. At least offensively, the record-setting Falcons are poised to top what they did in 2016. Quarterback Fred Billy has pulled in a scholarship offer from McNeese State, an FCS program. Running back Chase Brown has gotten a handful of offers, including Syracuse and Indiana. Sydney Brown, Brown’s twin brother who primarily plays safety, has offers from McNeese and South Dakota, another FCS school.
Blessed to say I've received my 4th offer from the University of Indiana⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TXs9xPMWK3— Chase Brown (@chase_brown6) March 20, 2017
Saint Stephen’s will lean heavily on this trio, but the Falcons will not get a full look at their roster until later this spring. All three are important members of Saint Stephen’s Class 1A-District 7 champion track and field team.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Spring games
Saturday, May 13
Dixie Hollins at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Avon Park at Cardinal Mooney, 6:30 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Fort Myers Evangelical Christian School, 7 p.m.
East Ridge at IMG Academy (National), 7 p.m.
Sarasota Booker at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Southeast at North Port, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Northeast at Palmetto, TBD
Friday, May 19
Bayshore at Dunedin, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Braden River, TBD
Manatee at Lakeland Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.
TBD
Bradenton Christian
Comments