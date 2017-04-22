The latest: Sarasota Open singles semifinals are underway

The latest from the penultimate day of the Sarasota Open on Saturday:
12:22 p.m.
Singles semifinals are underway at United Tennis Academy with American Tennys Sandgren — yes, it is pronounced like “tennis” — taking on France’s Vincent Millot. Both are somewhat unlikely semifinalist at James T. Driscoll Stadium Centre Court with the 25-year-old Sandgren reaching Saturday after springing a second-round upset on No. 4 seed Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic and then climbing through the quarterfinals in a walkover when fellow American Denis Kudla was forced to withdraw from the ATP Challenger Tour tournament because of the flu.
At 31, Millot is one of the oldest players at United Tennis this week and will have a chance to drop one of the other young Americans he raved about Friday after he stunned top-seed Jared Donaldson of the United States in the quarterfinals.
Sandgren is theoretically the slight favorite going by Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. The Tennessean is the No. 156 singles player in the world. Millot is ranked 170.
2Americans in the Sarasota Open semifinals Saturday. Tennys Sandgren is playing in the first semifinal and Frances Tiafoe in the second.
The first semifinal definitely draws some parallels to the second, which won’t begin before 5 p.m. and could wind up starting closer to 6 p.m. In that one another young American will go up against a veteran foreigner. Frances Tiafoe, a 19-year-old American, will go up against Jurgen Melzer, a 35-year-old from Austria.
Between the two singles matches, the final doubles semifinals will be held at James T. Driscoll Stadium. American Stefan Kozlov and Candian Peter Polansky will meet the No. 3-seeded team of Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez and New Zealand’s Michael Venus. That match should begin at 3 p.m. The winner will face Melzer and the United States’ Scott Lipsky in the doubles final Sunday.
