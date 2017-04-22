Sports

April 22, 2017 8:07 AM

Russian doping whistleblower gets 4-year ban

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A Russian sprinter who gave evidence of alleged doping involving a leading coach has been banned for four years for his own drug offenses.

The All-Russia Athletics Federation says that Alexander Khyutte received the ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sports for a failed drug test, an attempt to use a banned substance, and an attempt to avoid drug testing.

After he was accused of the offenses, Khyutte had contacted track's world governing body, the IAAF, with allegations that his former coach Zukhra Vereshchagina and other Russian athletes were involved in drug use.

The IAAF told The Associated Press earlier this month that it was investigating Vereshchagina.

Neither the IAAF nor the CAS had any immediate comment.

Athletes who give "substantial assistance" to investigations of others' doping offenses can get reduced bans, though it wasn't clear whether that was considered in Khyutte's case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sarasota Open honors deceased ballboy Stephen Brumby

Sarasota Open honors deceased ballboy Stephen Brumby 1:27

Sarasota Open honors deceased ballboy Stephen Brumby
Vincent Millot upsets top-seed Jared Donaldson at Sarasota Open 1:29

Vincent Millot upsets top-seed Jared Donaldson at Sarasota Open
Math professor uses formula to predict which MLB teams will make it to the playoffs 1:03

Math professor uses formula to predict which MLB teams will make it to the playoffs

View More Video

Sports Videos