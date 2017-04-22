Jupiter Hammerheads score 18 runs in rout of Bradenton Marauders

Through the first 15 games, the Bradenton Marauders had won close games and lost close games.
Routs were largely nonexistent. Only once had a game been decided by more than five runs, and only three times had a game been decided by more than four.
Then came Friday’s game.
Jupiter, in the teams’ first meeting this season, jumped on starter Gage Hinsz (0-2) for six runs in the second inning and never stopped scoring against four more pitchers en route to an 18-2 victory at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
The Hammerheads (8-8) produced 25 hits, including 11 doubles. Seven of the nine Jupiter batters scored at least twice. Kyle Barrett and Sonte Garrett, hitting in the No. 1 and 2 holes, had four hits each and finished a combined 8 for 13. Zach Sullivan drove in four.
The loss was the fourth in a row for the Marauders (9-7) and seventh in their last eight.
Notes: Sales director and Bradenton Marauders general manager Rachelle Madrigal announced Katie Fritz has been promoted to coordinator, marketing and community relations, effective April 24. Fritz joined the Pirates and Marauders in 2016 as a Florida operations assistant and has filled a variety of roles over the past 15 months, including on-field emcee during Pirates spring training. In her new role, she will be a point of contact for community organizations the Pirates and Marauders work with in Manatee County. The Sarasota resident will also take an active role in marketing spring training and Marauders baseball.
Up next
Who: Jupiter (8-8) at Bradenton (9-7)
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Cody Poteet (1-0, 0.56) vs. Dario Agrazal (1-0, 1.62)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
