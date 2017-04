1:03 Math professor uses formula to predict which MLB teams will make it to the playoffs Pause

0:41 From Ohio State to Sarasota

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:34 Siblings with health problems must move

2:16 It's been 20 years since her son died of a rare cancer. She still wonders if Bayshore High killed him

0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton

1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t