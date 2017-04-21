Sports

April 21, 2017 1:40 PM

The Latest: LPGA Symetra Tour

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Manatee

The latest from Friday’s first round at the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic at Sara Bay Country Club:

2:10 p.m.

We have a new leader. Finland’s Emily Penttilä birdied her 18th hole to break from the pack. She leads with a 2-under par 70. Penttilä’s birdie came after a poor tee shot on the par-5 ninth hole, which served as her finishing hole on Friday. A tee shot to the right forced Pentillä to carve a big cut shot to the front of the green, where she pitched on and drained the birdie putt.

1:40 p.m.

There’s a four-way tie atop the leaderboard in Friday’s first round at Sara Bay Country Club. Nicole Sakamoto and Hannah Green are in the clubhouse with 1-under par 71s. Emily Penttilä and Erica Popson are still on the course. Penttilä is through 17, while Popson is through 15 holes.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

