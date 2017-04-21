Clearwater Threshers use big third to extend Bradenton’s losing skid

Damek Tomscha’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run third inniing as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Bradenton Marauders, 6-1, on Thursday in a Florida State League game at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
The big inning chased Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn (1-2), who did not record an out in the inning and was charged with all five runs.
The Marauders (9-6), who have lost three in a row and six of the last seven, never threatend against Clearwater (11-4) starter Franklyn Kilome (1-1).
Mitchell Tolman provided the lone Bradenton run with a solo shot off Kilome in the third inning. Tolman, Will Craig and Logan Hill produced two hits each, but the No. 5-9 hitters in the Marauders lineup combined to go 0 for 17.
With the loss, Bradenton falls into a first-place tie with Palm Beach.
Up next
Who: Jupiter (7-8) at Bradenton (9-6)
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Trevor Richards (1-1, 0-00) vs. Gage Hinsz (0-1, 6.52)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
