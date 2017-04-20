Tampa Bay Buccaneers open 2017 season against Dolphins in Miami

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2017 regular season against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL announced on Thursday night.

The league unveiled the entire 256-game schedule in a prime time special. The season starts Thursday, Sept. 7, with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs will play host to both Super Bowl participants in prime time games. First, they face the Patriots on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay also hosts the defending NFC and South Division champions, the Atlanta Falcons, on Monday Night Football on Dec. 18.

Tampa Bay’s home opener is Sept. 17 against the Chicago Bears.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming season. The Bucs are coming off a 10-6 season in 2016, tied for the franchise’s best mark since 2006, and there are playoff expectations for the coming year.

On Wednesday, it was announced the Bucs will be featured on the HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks,” which will follow the team in training camp and the preseason.