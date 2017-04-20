Sports

April 20, 2017 8:27 PM

Chuck O'Bannon Jr., son of former UCLA star, signs at USC

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

After a 20-year absence, there is another O'Bannon in the college basketball ranks. This time at Southern California.

Charles O'Bannon Jr., who goes by Chuck, has signed to play for the Trojans starting in the fall. He had 10 points in the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago last month.

The 6-foot, 220-pound guard from Las Vegas is the son of Charles O'Bannon, who along with his older brother Ed starred at UCLA. They helped the Bruins win their record 11th national championship in 1995. The brothers both played two years in the NBA before continuing their careers in Europe.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal Carolina forces winner-take-all game in College World Series

Coastal Carolina forces winner-take-all game in College World Series 3:33

Coastal Carolina forces winner-take-all game in College World Series
CCU players react to 5-4 win over Arizona 6:18

CCU players react to 5-4 win over Arizona
Scenes from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota graduation 0:47

Scenes from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota graduation

View More Video

Sports Videos