Lakewood Ranch boys win district track title; Falco wins four events

Lakewood Ranch High School enjoyed a banner day at the Class 4A-District 8 track and field meet on Wednesday in Seminole.
The Mustangs boys team won the team title over runner-up Manatee, and the girls team finished second behind Sarasota Riverview.
The boys owed their success to the distance events; they won the 800, 3,200 and both distance relays. John Rivera was the key performer. He won the 800 and ran a leg on the 3,200 relay. Brice Easton picked up the win in the 3,200. Sam Jackson contributed a win in the discus to the Mustangs’ cause.
Sophia Falco fueled the girls’ effort. She won four events: 100 meters, 200, long jump and high jump. The Mustangs’ Ava Klein (400) and Morgan Lingle (discus) also won individual titles for the Mustangs.
Softball
Braden River 5, Venice 1: Brooke Farrow’s two-run triple in the sixth doubled the host Pirates’ lead and sent them to a victory on senior night.
Kali Reis and Myah Moy both went 2 for 4. Reis drove in one, and Moy scored once.
Ali Yawn earned the victory for Braden River (20-5), which returns to action on Tuesday in the Class 7A-District 9 tournament against the Tampa Bay Tech/Lennard winner. The game will be played at Armwood. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
JUCO softball
SCF 4-5, Miami Dade 3-1: Jessica Harney hit a solo homer to break up a no-hitter in the fifth and help State College of Florida erase a 2-0 deficit and earn a come-from-behind victory in the first game of a doubleheader sweep. Jamie Harney went 2 for 3 in support of winning pitcher Carlee Lucas (14-10). Lucas struck out seven.
The second game required no such theatrics: Starting pitcher Sammi Grat (14-8) tossed a three-hitter. Jessica Harney doubled and drove in two, and Grat singled and drove in two.
The Manatees (31-21) play host to Central Florida on Thursday for sophomore recognition day. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
