Marauders’ tying run tagged out at plate in ninth against Clearwater

Alfredo Reyes was tagged out at the plate, attempting to score the winning run on a wild pitch, to end the game and give the Clearwater Threshers a 3-2 victory against Bradenton in Florida State League play on Wednesday.
Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Marauders rallied. The first two batters reached, and Mitchell Tolman singled to drive in Casey Hughston from second, cutting the deficit to one. A stolen base by Reyes put runners at the corners. On ball four to Cole Tucker, the ball sailed to the backstop, prompting Reyes to try and score. But the carom was a friendly one for Clearwater, bouncing right back to catcher Deivi Grullon, who applied the tag.
The loss was Bradenton’s fifth in the past six games and second in a row to North Division-leading Clearwater.
Bradenton starter Mitch Keller (1-1) allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings to take his first loss. The Threshers’ Jan Hernandez homered in the third for the game’s first run.
Marauders reliever Logan Sendelbach allowed five hits in two innings but escaped with only one run allowed thanks to two of the three double plays Bradenton turned.
Bradenton scored its first run in the fourth when Hughston scored from third on a wild pitch.
Reyes led the Marauders with four hits.
Up next
Who: Clearwater (10-4) at Bradenton (9-5)
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Franklyn Kilome (0-1, 3.38) vs. Taylor Hearn (1-1, 2.31)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments