IMG Academy golfer earns LPGA Symetra Tour qualifying berth

IMG Academy’s Kanyanat Saithip earned a spot into this week’s LPGA Symetra Tour Sara Bay Classic with a par on the second playoff hole in Monday’s qualifier at Sara Bay Country Club. Saithip, a Thailand native, carded a 3-over-par 75 to win the playoff with fellow IMG Academy trainee, Jaravee Boonchant.
There were 14 players in Monday’s qualifier, and the one-day event continued Saithip’s recent form. She tied for third place at the American Junior Golf Association’s Girls Junior at Disney that concluded Sunday.
The LPGA Symetra Tour stop at Sara Bay got a legendary touch when Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez spoke on Tuesday to roughly 60 professionals participating at this week’s tournament. Lopez discussed multiple subjects, ranging from positive thinking to course management, as part of the LPGA’s player development program. Lopez, who won 48 times and finished runner-up 49 times during her illustrious career, spoke to the Symetra Tour players for about 90 minutes.
Sara Bay Country Club is offering summer memberships for May 1-Oct. 31. The cost is $100 per month plus tax, which comes to $642 for the six months. That total gives unlimited and unrestricted golf privileges without greens fees. There is a $25 cart fee per person for 18 holes and $14 per person fee for nine holes. The walking fee is $12.50 per person for 18 holes or $7.50 nine holes. There is also a minimum of $300 for food and beverage, which comes to $50 per month. Other terms and conditions include: total dues must be paid in advance, summer members can play with guests at a reduced guest rate of $35 plus a cart or walking fee, a current credit card on file is required, application is subject to board approval, seven day advance tee times, participation is limited to two summer seasons and more.
The 14th annual Bradenton City Two-Man Combo Championship is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at River Run Golf Links. The event alternates formats every nine holes. Players compete with a partner in better ball, scramble, modified alternate shot and Florida shamble. Each flight winner gets an embroidered golf bag. Spectators are welcome. Tee times begin Saturday at 7:28 a.m. and players start off holes No. 1 or 10.
On April 3 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Dan Tompkins aced the 133-yard fifth hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Frank Bennett and Jim Gorman.
On April 14 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Barbara Wendrich aced the 89-yard 12th hole with a 7-wood. Witnesses were Mary Angell, Judy Kartsounes and Ruth Ann Hoffmeister.
On April 15 at University Park, Jennifer Farhat aced the 98-yard fifth hole with a 5-hybrid. Witnesses were Keith Ottaway, Brenda Ottaway and Ron Gisperti.
On April 18 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Debbie Andreacci aced the 96-yard eighth hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Kathy Coyle, Mary Allen and Shirley Watenpool.
