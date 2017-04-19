Sports

April 19, 2017 5:40 PM

A fan’s guide to the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

SARASOTA

When arriving for this weekend’s LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic at Sara Bay Country Club, there are several things you’ll need to know in preparation for the 54-hole professional women’s golf tournament.

Here is the Herald’s fan’s guide to this week’s event that starts Friday.

Tickets and parking

Tournament tickets cost only $10, and each ticket covers admission for all three days. Children ages 17-and-younger are admitted free. Parking is free, and is located at the Whitfield Presbyterian Church, 7045 North Tamiami Trail. A free shuttle service takes fans from the parking lot to the course. Purchasing tickets is cash-only, and tickets are sold only at the gate. Ticket proceeds benefit the USGA/LPGA Girls Golf Program.

Concessions

There’s one concession area, and it’s located on the back lawn behind the clubhouse. Food options include burgers, hot dogs and chips. Soda, Gatorade, water and alcoholic beverages (for those 21-and-older) are available. Prices range from $1 for chips to $5 for burgers and alcoholic beverages.

Best spots to watch

You don’t need to venture far to get a good view of lots of golf. Sara Bay’s old-school design makes the course spectator-friendly with holes running next to each other. Tournament director Ryan Ronk pointed to the area near the clubhouse as a good place to watch the action. The first and 10th tees are sandwiched between the 9th and 18th greens.

On the course, the 12th tee and 17th tee are near each other, allowing you to see parts of four holes at once.

Autographs and things to bring

To snag that autograph, wait until after the players complete their round and exit the scoring tent. Then, feel free to ask. Popular autograph items include hats, shirts, balls and gloves. Fans should wear sunscreen, keep their cell phones on silent and not bring noisemakers of any kind. Personal coolers are prohibited, but spectators can bring folding chairs.

“If you bring anything larger than that, we’ll ask you not to do that,” Ronk said.

Best holes to see

Last year’s tournament came down to the wire, with Brittany Altomare winning in a playoff.

Ronk suggested fans focus on the back nine as the place to see the action, particularly for Sunday’s final round. The par-3 16th and back-to-back par-5s, Nos. 17 and 18, can provide dramatic moments and scoring swings.

Also while on the course, fans should stay toward the rough when walking with a group. There will not be roped off areas, so fans are asked use common sense judgment to not interfere with the players during the competition.

“It’s great to bring out the kids, and be right there with the players,” Ronk said. “The players are the best in the world, so you’re seeing top quality golf and we’ll have some galleries here and there. But for the most part, you’re getting as close and personal as you want to be.”

Players to watch

There are two former champions in the field: Rachel Rohanna and Christine Song. Rohanna used part of her winnings to buy back a cow she previously sold to a friend, and enjoys the challenge that Sara Bay Country Club brings. There’s also a couple of players that have started the 2017 season in solid form.

Benyapa Niphatsophon leads the money list, while Daniela Darquea sits in third place. In Darquea’s case, she generated success at another Ross-designed course in the area: Bradenton Country Club. Darquea advanced from U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifying while playing for the University of Miami in 2015.

Lindsey Weaver is the top American on the money list at No. 7, that is also in this week’s field.

While the Sara Bay tour stop produces a different winner each year and the tricky greens make for a difficult forecast as to who will walk away with the championship, there’s plenty of top players to follow during the three rounds.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Sara Bay Classic

Who: 144 players

When: Friday-Sunday (gates open 7:30 a.m. daily)

Where: Sara Bay Country Club, Sarasota

Tickets: $10 (weekend pass)

Tee times

First round

Friday

at Sara Bay Country Club

1

1

07:45 AM

Jordan Britt

07:45 AM

Cyna Rodriguez

07:45 AM

Mindy Kim

10

2

07:45 AM

Hannah Green

07:45 AM

Natalie Sheary

07:45 AM

Mia Piccio

1

3

07:56 AM

Jessica Welch

07:56 AM

Kaitlyn Price

07:56 AM

Sara-Maude Juneau

10

4

07:56 AM

Jennifer Kirby

07:56 AM

Katie Kempter

07:56 AM

Elizabeth Szokol

1

5

08:07 AM

Alice Barbieri

08:07 AM

Savannah Vilaubi

08:07 AM

Mallory Kent

10

6

08:07 AM

Avery George

08:07 AM

Nicole Sakamoto

08:07 AM

Lili Alvarez

1

7

08:18 AM

Charlotte Thomas

08:18 AM

Carleigh Silvers

08:18 AM

Jenna Peters

10

8

08:18 AM

Raegan Bremer

08:18 AM

Nobuhle Dlamini

08:18 AM

Lacey Agnew

1

9

08:29 AM

Sammi Stevens

08:29 AM

Nannette Hill

08:29 AM

Desiree Dubreuil

10

10

08:29 AM

Lauren Kim

08:29 AM

Alison Walshe

08:29 AM

Mind Muangkhumsakul

1

11

08:40 AM

Emma Jandel

08:40 AM

Lindsey Weaver

08:40 AM

Laura Wearn

10

12

08:40 AM

Portland Rosen

08:40 AM

Julia Roth

08:40 AM

Benyapa Niphatsophon

1

13

08:51 AM

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

08:51 AM

Daniela Iacobelli

08:51 AM

Casey Kennedy

10

14

08:51 AM

Ani Gulugian

08:51 AM

Liv Cheng

08:51 AM

Elizabeth Tong

1

15

09:02 AM

Cindy LaCrosse

09:02 AM

Isi Gabsa

09:02 AM

Kassidy Teare

10

16

09:02 AM

Emily Penttilä

09:02 AM

Alejandra Llaneza

09:02 AM

Jenny Coleman

1

17

09:13 AM

Doris Chen

09:13 AM

Mika Liu

09:13 AM

Paula Hurtado

10

18

09:13 AM

Csicsi Rózsa

09:13 AM

Emily Childs

09:13 AM

Prima Thammaraks

1

19

09:24 AM

Dottie Ardina

09:24 AM

Kanyanat Saithip

09:24 AM

Alexis Keating

10

20

09:24 AM

Manuela Carbajo Re

09:24 AM

Ericka Schneider

09:24 AM

Erica Popson

1

21

09:35 AM

Elizabeth Nagel

09:35 AM

Lorie Kane

09:35 AM

Madison Pressel

10

22

09:35 AM

Katelyn Sepmoree

09:35 AM

Selanee Henderson

09:35 AM

Kendall Dye

1

23

09:46 AM

Nadia Luttner

09:46 AM

Marion Ricordeau

09:46 AM

Bertine Strauss

10

24

09:46 AM

Ginger Howard

09:46 AM

Margarita Ramos

09:46 AM

Carlie Yadloczky

1

25

12:35 PM

Clariss Guce

12:35 PM

Liz Breed

12:35 PM

Christina Foster

10

26

12:35 PM

Allie Knight

12:35 PM

Kaitlin Park

12:35 PM

Megan Osland

1

27

12:46 PM

Louise Ridderström

12:46 PM

Ashlan Ramsey

12:46 PM

JiaYi Zhou

10

28

12:46 PM

Christina Miller

12:46 PM

Gabriella Wahl

12:46 PM

Caroline Inglis

1

29

12:57 PM

Emily McLennan

12:57 PM

Maia Schechter

12:57 PM

Becca Huffer

10

30

12:57 PM

Augusta James

12:57 PM

Brianna Do

12:57 PM

Paola Moreno

1

31

01:08 PM

Michelle Piyapattra

01:08 PM

Rebecca Artis

01:08 PM

Brogan McKinnon

10

32

01:08 PM

Monifa Sealy

01:08 PM

Sara Banke

01:08 PM

Jean Reynolds

1

33

01:19 PM

Princess Superal

01:19 PM

Lindsey McPherson

01:19 PM

Rachel Rohanna

10

34

01:19 PM

Ruixin Liu

01:19 PM

Nicole Jeray

01:19 PM

Daniela Darquea

1

35

01:30 PM

Alejandra Cangrejo

01:30 PM

Yu Liu

01:30 PM

Marissa Dodd

10

36

01:30 PM

Hyemin Kim

01:30 PM

Lisa Ferrero

01:30 PM

Sophia Popov

1

37

01:41 PM

Erynne Lee

01:41 PM

Marita Engzelius

01:41 PM

Anne-Catherine Tanguay

10

38

01:41 PM

Christine Song

01:41 PM

Allison Emrey

01:41 PM

Brittany Marchand

1

39

01:52 PM

Emma Talley

01:52 PM

Ying Luo

01:52 PM

Celine Boutier

10

40

01:52 PM

Budsabakorn Sukapan

01:52 PM

Jenni Jenq

01:52 PM

Kim Welch

1

41

02:03 PM

Grace Na

02:03 PM

Lora Assad

02:03 PM

Janie Jackson

10

42

02:03 PM

Jean Chua

02:03 PM

Kristin Coleman

02:03 PM

Amy Ihm

1

43

02:14 PM

Kristy McPherson

02:14 PM

Brittany Benvenuto

02:14 PM

Christine Meier

10

44

02:14 PM

Shannon Fish

02:14 PM

Taylor Kim

02:14 PM

Hannah Collier

1

45

02:25 PM

Luciane Lee

02:25 PM

Jayde Panos

02:25 PM

Kate Machado

10

46

02:25 PM

Lori Beth Adams

02:25 PM

Veronica Felibert

02:25 PM

Chirapat Jao-Javanil

1

47

02:36 PM

Amber Hensley

02:36 PM

Charlotte Jaengkit

02:36 PM

Jane Rah

10

48

02:36 PM

Ashleigh Albrecht

02:36 PM

Haeji Kang

02:36 PM

Silvia Cavalleri

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ryan Ronk discusses this weekend's LPGA Symetra Tour event

Ryan Ronk discusses this weekend's LPGA Symetra Tour event 1:21

Ryan Ronk discusses this weekend's LPGA Symetra Tour event
Braden River boys tennis returns to region final 0:52

Braden River boys tennis returns to region final
IMG Academy's Miomir Kecmanovic finds early pro success 0:42

IMG Academy's Miomir Kecmanovic finds early pro success

View More Video

Sports Videos