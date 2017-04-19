A fan’s guide to the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic

When arriving for this weekend’s LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic at Sara Bay Country Club, there are several things you’ll need to know in preparation for the 54-hole professional women’s golf tournament.
Here is the Herald’s fan’s guide to this week’s event that starts Friday.
Tickets and parking
Tournament tickets cost only $10, and each ticket covers admission for all three days. Children ages 17-and-younger are admitted free. Parking is free, and is located at the Whitfield Presbyterian Church, 7045 North Tamiami Trail. A free shuttle service takes fans from the parking lot to the course. Purchasing tickets is cash-only, and tickets are sold only at the gate. Ticket proceeds benefit the USGA/LPGA Girls Golf Program.
Concessions
There’s one concession area, and it’s located on the back lawn behind the clubhouse. Food options include burgers, hot dogs and chips. Soda, Gatorade, water and alcoholic beverages (for those 21-and-older) are available. Prices range from $1 for chips to $5 for burgers and alcoholic beverages.
Best spots to watch
You don’t need to venture far to get a good view of lots of golf. Sara Bay’s old-school design makes the course spectator-friendly with holes running next to each other. Tournament director Ryan Ronk pointed to the area near the clubhouse as a good place to watch the action. The first and 10th tees are sandwiched between the 9th and 18th greens.
On the course, the 12th tee and 17th tee are near each other, allowing you to see parts of four holes at once.
Autographs and things to bring
To snag that autograph, wait until after the players complete their round and exit the scoring tent. Then, feel free to ask. Popular autograph items include hats, shirts, balls and gloves. Fans should wear sunscreen, keep their cell phones on silent and not bring noisemakers of any kind. Personal coolers are prohibited, but spectators can bring folding chairs.
“If you bring anything larger than that, we’ll ask you not to do that,” Ronk said.
Best holes to see
Last year’s tournament came down to the wire, with Brittany Altomare winning in a playoff.
Ronk suggested fans focus on the back nine as the place to see the action, particularly for Sunday’s final round. The par-3 16th and back-to-back par-5s, Nos. 17 and 18, can provide dramatic moments and scoring swings.
Also while on the course, fans should stay toward the rough when walking with a group. There will not be roped off areas, so fans are asked use common sense judgment to not interfere with the players during the competition.
“It’s great to bring out the kids, and be right there with the players,” Ronk said. “The players are the best in the world, so you’re seeing top quality golf and we’ll have some galleries here and there. But for the most part, you’re getting as close and personal as you want to be.”
Players to watch
There are two former champions in the field: Rachel Rohanna and Christine Song. Rohanna used part of her winnings to buy back a cow she previously sold to a friend, and enjoys the challenge that Sara Bay Country Club brings. There’s also a couple of players that have started the 2017 season in solid form.
Benyapa Niphatsophon leads the money list, while Daniela Darquea sits in third place. In Darquea’s case, she generated success at another Ross-designed course in the area: Bradenton Country Club. Darquea advanced from U.S. Women’s Open sectional qualifying while playing for the University of Miami in 2015.
Lindsey Weaver is the top American on the money list at No. 7, that is also in this week’s field.
While the Sara Bay tour stop produces a different winner each year and the tricky greens make for a difficult forecast as to who will walk away with the championship, there’s plenty of top players to follow during the three rounds.
Sara Bay Classic
Who: 144 players
When: Friday-Sunday (gates open 7:30 a.m. daily)
Where: Sara Bay Country Club, Sarasota
Tickets: $10 (weekend pass)
