It will be a ‘Hard Knocks’ life for the Bucs this summer

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be featured this summer on “Hard Knocks,” the HBO documentary series that provides inside access to life at an NFL training camp.
The official announcement was made Wednesday at a news conference at One Buc Place in Tampa.
With quarterback Jameis Winston entering his third season and the Bucs coming off a 9-7 campaign, there will plenty of story lines for the 30-person NFL Films crew to follow as Tampa Bay looks to earn its first playoff trip since the 2007 season.
The Bucs were one of eight teams under consideration for this summer, joining the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. Teams with a first-year head coach, a postseason appearance in the past two years or having appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past decade were ineligible.
This will be the 12th season of “Hard Knocks.” Teams featured in the past were the Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2013), New York Jets (2010), Miami Dolphins (2012), Atlanta Falcons (2014), Houston Texans (2015) and Los Angeles Rams (2016).
