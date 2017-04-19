Sports

Inner lanes of Ben Franklin Parkway close for NFL draft

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia motorists are facing more road closures and parking restrictions leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft.

The inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway closed Wednesday, inbound and outbound, from the Eakins Oval to 20th Street.

The closing comes as crews erect a stage on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Arts, which Sylvester Stallone ran up in his "Rocky" movies.

The three-day NFL Draft Experience will begin April 27.

The road restrictions will remain until May 7, so crews will have time to disassemble the stage and remove other items from the event.

