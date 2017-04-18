Clearwater Threshers pitching shuts down Bradenton Marauders

Clearwater starting pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (2-0) allowed one hit over five innings to lead the Threshers to a 4-2 victory against the Bradenton Marauders in a Florida State League game Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
Dominguez and two relievers combined for 14 strikeouts and a six-hitter. Luke Leftwich pitched around trouble in the final two innings for his third save. Bradenton (9-4) had the tying run at the plate in the eighth and the tying run on base in the ninth, but couldn’t get the key hit. Leftwich ended the game by striking out the last two batters.
Bradenton starter Pedro Vasquez (0-1) completed five innings for the first time this season, striking out three batters. He gave up two runs, both on solo homers. Herlis Rodriguez homered in the second and Zach Coppola homered in the fifth. Both homers gave the Threshers a one-run lead.
Bradenton had tied the game in the fourth when Mitchell Tolman doubled and scored on an infield throwing error on Cole Tucker’s sacrifice bunt. In the ninth, Casey Hughston singled in Ke’Bryan Hayes with the Marauders’ second run.
Notes: Kevin Krause was named the first Florida State League player of the week (April 6-16) of the season. He hit .333 in 24 at-bats with three home runs and six RBIs across seven games. .. Jess Amedee has retired 13 consecutive batters over his last two appearances.
Up next
Who: Clearwater (x-x) at Bradenton (x-x)
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Jose Taveras (1-0, 0.93) vs. Mitch Keller (1-0, 6.48)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
