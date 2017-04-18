Madness coming to Tampa as Amalie Arena selected to host NCAA tournament games

The annual madness that comes with the NCAA Tournament is coming to Tampa, but not until 2020.
In a list of 2019 to 2022 Division I NCAA championship sites published Tuesday, Amalie Arena in Tampa was selected to host first and second-round men’s basketball games for the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Several Florida cities also made the list of hosts in 2019 and 2020 in other sports, including cross country, track and field, golf, tennis, and rowing.
Jacksonville will also see first and second-round men’s basketball tournament games in 2019 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, according to the list.
The University of Central Florida will host the Division I, II and III women’s rowing championships in 2021 in Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, according to the list.
Orlando also made the host list for the 2019 Division I men and women’s tennis championships at USTA National Campus. However, the city was not selected for first or second-round men’s basketball games, as Bay News 9 reported.
Florida cities were also selected as sites for other title events, including 2020 Division I golf regionals in Palm Beach Gardens; 2022 DI golf regionals in Tallahassee; the 2018 DI men and women’s cross country regionals in Tallahassee; and 2021 DI outdoor track and field preliminaries.
