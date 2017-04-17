Panthers clinch No. 3 seed in rout

The Bradenton Christian softball team clinched the No. 3 seed for the Class 3A-District 5 playoffs with a 16-1 victory Monday over visiting Shorecrest Prep in its last district game of the season. The game was called after three innings because of the mercy rule.
The Panthers improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in district play.
Sunnie Woske was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing a run and three hits.
Leading hitters were Abby Leahy (2 for 3, two triples, four RBIs), Ashlyn Prewitt (2 for 2, double, three RBIs) and Ariel Marciano (2 for 2, triple).
BCS will host the district playoffs starting April 24.
Baseball
Bayshore 10, Inspiration Academy 9: Jared Richardson pitched complete game two-hitter as the Bruins (12-10) blanked the visiting Lions. DJ McCarty went 1 for 2 with a two-run home run with three RBIs, and Fernando Zapata was 2 for 3 with a RBI. Next game is Wednesday at home versus Notre Dame-Cathederal Latin of Chardon, Ohio.
Out-of-Door Academy 12, Booker 6: The visiting Thunder blew past the Tornadoes and improved to 17-2-2 for the season.
Starting pitcher Hayden Kennelly earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing no hits and three walks and striking out five.
Leading hitters were Najee Rhodes (3 for 5, homer, double, three RBIs), Hunter Bogumil (3 for 4, two RBIs), Cam Smalley (2 for 4, double) and Berry Holland (2 for 3, two RBIs).
ODA’s visits St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Juco baseball
Polk State College 8, State College of Florida 0: The visiting Eagles won their ninth game in a row, a shutout of the Manatees.
SCF’s Jordan Gubelman took the loss, pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10, walking two, and allowing five hits and five runs.
Ryan Karstetter (3 for 4) led the SCF offense.
The Manatees (31-19-1) visit the Eagles at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
