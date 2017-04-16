Eight players move one step closer to main draw at Sarasota Open

Eight players, including two Americans, moved into the final round of qualifying Sunday at the Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open at the United Tennis Club in Bradenton.
American Marco Giron advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sami Reinwein of Germany, and Stefan Kozlov of the United States also moved on in straight sets, defeating Axel Geller of Argentina 6-1, 6-2.
Two other Americans, Nick Chappell and Bradley Klahn, lost in straight sets.
Other players advancing to Monday’s final round of qualifying include John-Patrick Smith, Joao Pedro Sorgi, Facundo Arguello, Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Daniel Elahi Galan and Blaz Rola. Monday’s winners will claim the final four spots in the 32-player main draw.
Play begins at 10 a.m. Monday, which includes the start of main draw play. Tickets start at $20 for Monday’s matches and parking is $5. You can also buy weeklong ticket packages starting at $100 and a weekly parking pass for $30.
