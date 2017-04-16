Davis overcomes pre-race problems to win Modified Mini race at Desoto Speedway

Dave Davis overcame a radiator failure during practice to win Saturday night’s Modified Mini race at Desoto Speedway in east Bradenton.
It was Davis’ first win in the last several seasons, and he was followed across the finish line by Rachelle Rudolph, Marshall Parr, Clint Holmes and Jimmy Wood to complete the top five.
In other action, Darrell Taylor outlasted Kyle Case to win the 30-lap Strictly Stock feature race. Filling out the top five were Bill Osborne, Fred Wilson and Donnie Mosman. Kyle Best wrecked on the third lap but was uninjured.
Other winners Saturday included Michael Meeks (Trophy Dash) and Darrin Ellis (Pure Stock).
Desoto Speedway hosts its “Night of Destruction” next Saturday, then returns to regular action May 6.
Strictly Stock
1. 4 Darrell Taylor, 2. 61 Kyle Case, 3. 80 Bill Osborne, 4. 18 Fred Wilson, 5. 6 Donnie Mosman, 6. 68 Steve James, 7. 37 James Volk, 8. 01 Doug Radley, 9. 42 Anne Osborne, 10. 8 Rodney Wingate, 11. 14 Michael Meeks, 12. 31 Gator Volk, 13. 55 Steve Major, 14. 37w Dustin Eskersen, 15. 45 Tony Meeks, 16. 310 Kyle Best DQ.
Pure Stock
1. 71 Darrin Ellis, 2. 3 Sherry Best, 3. 71B Charles Butterfield
Modified Mini
1. 6 Dave Davis, 2. 77 Rachelle Rudolph, 3. 60 Marshall Parr, 4. 38 Clint Holmes, 5. 2 Jimmy Wood, 6. 45 Mike Kerrivan, 7. 67 Josh Smith, 8. 9 Scott Bumgarner.
Trophy Dash
1. 14 Michel Mees, 2. 61 Kyle Case, 3. 37 James Volk, 4. 42 Roger Dufresne, 5. 68 Steve James, 6. 37w Dustin Eckersen, 7. 80 Jacob Wozniack, 8. 01 Doug Radley, 9. 31 Gator Volk, 10. 27 Austin Lykins.
