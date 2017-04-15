Sports

April 15, 2017 6:33 PM

A's Manaea, Dull combine on 6 no-hit innings vs Astros

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull have combined to pitch six hitless innings for the Oakland Athletics against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Manaea walked his first three batters in the sixth inning, then allowed two runs when Carlos Correa's bouncer glanced off the glove of shortstop Adam Rosales, and center fielder Jaff Decker overran the ball for a second error.

Manaea walked five and struck out six. Dull struck out Carlos Beltran, reloaded the bases with a walk to Brian McCann and got pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Oakland led 5-2.

