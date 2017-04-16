MLS Capsules

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in second-half stoppage time and the Montreal Impact beat 10-man Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday for their first victory of the season.
Jackson-Hamel deflected Hernan Bernardello's shot from distance off the post and just past the outstretched Alec Kann in Atlanta's net. Jackson-Hamel came into the game in the 83rd minute.
Ignacio Piatti scored for Montreal on a penalty kick. The Impact, playing their first match at Saputo Stadium and second in Montreal, improved to 1-2-3 after a winless three-game trip.
Atlanta (2-2-2) went down a player in first-half stoppage time when defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez shoved Matteo Mancosu in the back in the penalty box and was given a red card. Piatti, in his first game back from injury, converted from the spot for his second goal of the season.
Kenwyne Jones scored in the 40th minute for expansion Atlanta.
ORLANDO CITY 2, GALAXY 1
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cyle Larin scored in stoppage time, Will Johnson had a goal and an assist and Orlando City beat Los Angeles to remain unbeaten at home this season.
Larin scored on a sliding volley off Johnson's corner kick in the 91st minute for his fourth goal of the season. Johnson opened the scoring in the ninth minute.
Romain Alessandrini, a 28-year-old designated player acquired by Los Angeles (2-4-0) on Jan. 31, tied it in the 83rd with his fourth goal in three games.
Joe Bendik had five saves for Orlando City (4-1-0).
RED BULLS 2, D.C. UNITED 0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored, Luis Robles had his third shutout of the season and New York beat D.C. United to end a four-game winless streak.
Muyl opened the scoring just seconds into the second half, heading home a corner kick by Sacha Kljestan from the top of the 6-yard box. It was the first goal of the season for the 21-year-old homegrown player and the third of his MLS career.
Wright-Phillips perfectly timed his run, took a pass from Felipe Martins near the right corner of the 6-yard box and fired it through the legs of Bill Hamid into the net in the 62nd minute.
Robles, who led MLS last season with 11 shutouts, had three saves — including a diving stop on Lamar Neagle's shot in the 86th. United (2-3-1) had its two-game winning streak snapped.
CREW 2, TORONTO FC 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Meram and Ola Kamara scored, and Zack Steffen made four saves to help Columbus beat Toronto.
Meram put Columbus (4-2-1) in front for good in the 44th minute, poking Alex Crognale's header — off a corner kick by Federico Higuain — into the net with the outside of his right foot.
Jozy Altidore gave Toronto (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 21st, heading home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez. Kamara tied it about 16 minutes later, tapping in a perfect feed from Niko Hansen.
The 22-year-old Steffen tied his career high with four saves — including a sliding stop of Altidore in the 24th minute and a diving, right-handed save moments later.
FIRE 3, REVOLUTION 0
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored twice, Bastian Schweinsteiger added a goal and the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Saturday.
Schewinsteiger split a pair of defenders and, from just beyond the top-left corner of the 6-yard box, side-netted a low finish for Chicago (3-1-2) to open the scoring moments before halftime.
Nikolic made it 2-0 early in the second half, poking Luis Solignac's deflected entry past Cody Cropper from point-blank range, and capped the scoring in the 73rd minute.
New England (2-3-1) played a man down after Je-Vaughn Watson was sent off in the 27th after receiving a pair of yellow cards just minutes apart.
MINNESOTA UNITED 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE
HOUSTON (AP) — Johan Venegas and Christian Ramirez scored, and John Alvbage came off the bench and held Houston scoreless in the second half as Minnesota rallied for the draw.
Venegas put away an attempted cross that deflected off a defender to tie it in the 59th minute.
Mauro Manotas opened the scoring in the 14th and a goal by Alberth Elis gave Houston (3-2-1) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. But Alvbage, who hadn't played since allowing 10 combined goals in Minnesota's first two games of the season, started the second half in place of Bobby Shuttleworth and United (1-4-2) rallied. Ramirez, who missed wide right on a one-on-one attempt in the first half, put Minnesota on the board in the opening minutes of the second, heading home a corner kick from Molino.
REAL SALT LAKE 2, RAPIDS 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Yura Movsisyan and Brooks Lennon scored goals moments apart in the closing minutes and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat Colorado.
Lennon capped RSL's comeback in the 88th minute, dribbling around a pair of defenders before blasting a right-footer from well outside the top of the box into the back of the net.
Kevin Doyle opened the scoring for the Rapids (1-3-1) in the 29th minute. Movsysian slipped in a penalty kick, after Colorado's Jared Watts was shown the red card for a hand ball on the line, between the left post and Zac McMath's outstretched arm to tie it in the 85th.
Real Salt Lake (2-3-2) has won two in a row.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIMBERS 0
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dom Dwyer scored in the 53rd minute and undefeated Sporting Kansas City won its first game on the road this season, beating Portland.
Kansas City (3-0-3) remained one of just two teams in Major League Soccer without a loss. It was the team's fourth shutout of the season. The Timbers dropped to 4-2-1.
