Manatee football’s past offers plenty of present search targets

John Booth’s departure as Manatee High School’s head football coach was sudden, and his twin brother James leaving as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator for Plant City’s vacant head coaching job left another opening that needs filling for the county’s oldest public high school.

Their resignations were announced on April 7, and the resumes are surely piling up for athletic director Danielle LaPoint to sift through.

The tradition-rich Hurricanes, with their five state championships and litany of players that enjoyed college or pro careers, are looking for their fourth head coach since Joe Kinnan arrived in 1981.

So who is going to get the nod?

LaPoint hasn’t indicated what her preferences are. However, if one of the criteria is a tie to the program and its past, there is no shortage of individuals she could give long looks to:

Joe Kinnan

Argument for: He won 291 games — a loss against Venice High was later forfeited back to Manatee High for use of an ineligible player — and five state titles during his two stints on Manatee’s sidelines. The precedent for coming back took place after the Howie DeCristofaro years. Kinnan left for health reasons that led to DeCristofaro’s hiring He returned for a second stint and turned Manatee into the No. 1 team in the nation for large portions of the 2012 season.

Argument against: Kinnan already told the Herald he doubts he’ll return. And at 70 years old, he’s in his third retirement. Plus, there’s the ongoing legal battle with the Manatee County School Board.

Jim Phelan

Argument for: Manatee’s defense struggled, failing to regularly shut offenses down. Phelan built a defense that did just that during his long tenure on Kinnan’s staff. He was also a finalist following Kinnan’s most recent departure.

Argument against: Like Kinnan, Phelan is on the tail end of his career at 60 years old. He has also told the Herald he doesn’t plan on applying.

“After the few last little flurries, I had people that actually called me,” Phelan said. “In 2009, I applied for a couple jobs and I didn’t get them, and I said I’d never apply again. And what has happened is I haven’t applied, but people have called me and said they’ve wanted me, so I’ve sent in my application.”

Phelan added: “Even at Manatee. ... They’re not going to call me anyway. They don’t want anything to do with me.”

Phelan parted ways with Manatee after Booth’s first season in charge, and he is an assistant at Saint Stephen’s.

Chris Conboy

Argument for: A former quarterbacks coach with the Hurricanes, Conboy was there during Kinnan’s last spell. He had quarterback Cord Sandberg, who led the program to a state championship in 2011. Also, he is a Manatee alumnus and was a finalist for the job in 2014.

“I’m going to consider it,” Conboy said. “I still think it’s a great job and we put a lot of years in there, a lot of work and I’d like to try to keep that going as long as possible, but I don’t know. Having been turned down once already, I don’t know if I’ll get serious consideration or not. I’ll probably throw my hat in the ring, though.”

Argument against: Conboy said it himself: getting turned down once might not lead to serious consideration this time around. The team didn’t struggle offensively under the Booths. They produced more than 4,300 yards with quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni and the backfield combination of Joshua Booker and Keyon Fordham.

Johnnie Jones

Argument for: Jones is already on the coaching staff, and he has prior head coaching experience. A former Sarasota Booker defensive back star, Jones went 10-11 in two seasons in charge of his alma mater. That record, though, isn’t an indictment on Jones, but the lack of depth Booker has possessed in recent years. Jones also possessed running back Marlon Mack, who turned pro after tearing it up at the University of South Florida the past couple of years. Imagine what he could do with Manatee’s depth.

Argument against: A defensive-minded coach might be the need for Manatee, but Jones isn’t an alumnus, and he was hired as the defensive coordinator a little more than a month ago. Both Kinnan and Booth attended Manatee. DeCristofaro didn’t, and those years are often viewed negatively.

Tommie Frazier

Argument for: He’s arguably the best quarterback in college football history, and he was the quarterback for Manatee before his Nebraska career. Even Florida Gator fans, who revere Tim Tebow, can attest to Touchdown Tommie’s incredible performances, such as those during the 1996 Fiesta Bowl run.

Argument against: A great player doesn’t always equate to a great coach. Frazier doesn’t have coaching experience leading a high school program, but that didn’t stop Manatee’s district rival, Sarasota Riverview, from turning the program over to a former standout player with little experience in former Gator and Chicago Bear Todd Johnson. Frazier, though, has stayed content in Nebraska in the years following his career that was cut short by blood clots.

Chad Choate

Argument for: He has the Manatee pedigree. Choate played for the Hurricanes, and several family members that have gone and/or played at Manatee. He also possesses the coaching experience as a staff member at several schools in the area. Choate was a finalist in 2014, when Booth was ultimately given the nod.

Argument against: Choate was Booth’s defensive coordinator last season, and that unit was shellacked at times. The team gave up a program-worst 78 points to Alabama’s Hewitt-Trussville and lost to Sarasota Riverview for the first time in 11 years. Choate moved from defensive coordinator to a positions coach after the 2016 season, before stepping away from coaching a few weeks ago. Prior to the resignation announcement, Choate told the Herald he was taking time off from coaching.

Chuck Sandberg

Argument for: A longtime assistant on Kinnan’s staff, Sandberg coached with Booth for a season before moving onto Inspiration Academy’s baseball program. He was a finalist in 2014, and his two sons, Cord and Chase, starred for the Hurricanes in the not-so-distant past. Cord, in particular, produced one of the best quarterbacking careers in Manatee High history.

Argument against: Sandberg told the Herald he’s not interested in the job. He’s happy at Inspiration Academy.