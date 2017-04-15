Vargas tops all-area boys soccer team

PABLO VARGAS

Player of the year

Boys soccer

Lakewood Ranch

To his credit: As a junior, Vargas asserted himself as an integral part of the Mustangs’ best season in program history. He scored 22 goals and supplied six assists as one of two forwards in Lakewood Ranch’s attack. Vargas delivered in key postseason moments, too. He scored the match-winner against Sanford Seminole in the state semifinal and battled against several defenders in the state championship game after teammate Ricky Yanez was sent off with a red card.

ALL-AREA TEAM

Keeper: Ryan Freeman, sophomore, Lakewood Ranch. Defense: Vincent Archibald, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Nate Ellis, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Alvaro Garido, senior, Bayshore; Logan Thomasson, senior, Manatee. Midfield: Connor Bezet, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Jonathan Boyd, senior, Saint Stephen’s; Ty Dolan, junior, Palmetto; Filip Svoboda, sophomore, Out-of-Door Academy. Forwards: Nico Colacci, freshman, Saint Stephen’s; Jorge Morales, junior, Palmetto.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bayshore: Caleb Freeman, senior; Carlos Cruz, sophomore.

Bradenton Christian: Bathie Thiam, sophomore.

Braden River: Kemal Inandi, senior; Michael Villarante, senior.

Lakewood Ranch: Ricky Yanez, senior; Daniel Rocco, senior; Max Geraci, senior; Anthony Hroncich, sophomore.

Manatee: Daniel Reyna, senior.

Out-of-Door Academy: Matteo Romano, junior; Trevor Gorji, senior; Augustin Gualtieri, junior.

Palmetto: Frankie Arroyo, senior; Freddy Manriquez, junior.

Saint Stephen’s: Christopher Pennewill, junior; Alex Virgilio, senior; Noah LaBelle, sophomore; Trevor Mulqueen, junior.

Southeast: Kevin Melendes, junior; Jaason Raudales, senior.