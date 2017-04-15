Gi Krstec tops all-area girls soccer team

GI KRSTEC

Player of the Year

Girls soccer

Lakewood Ranch

To her credit: Always receiving lots of attention from opposing defenders, Krstec’s physical presence on the pitch coupled with her speed were two attributes that set her apart. She tied Lakewood Ranch’s single-game scoring record with a six-goal game toward the end of the regular season, and the attacking midfielder made the Mustangs’ attack fly. Now the senior is heading to the University of Maryland following her 19-goal and 13-assist season.

ALL-AREA TEAM

Keeper: Emma Moneuse, junior, Manatee. Defense: Shelby Britt, sophomore, Palmetto; Amelia Greaves, senior, Manatee; Izzy Vasquez, junior, Braden River; Sydney Wicks, junior, Lakewood Ranch.

Midfield: Hajar Benjoud, sophomore, Lakewood Ranch; Maria Gonzalez, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Kyra Himes, senior, Manatee; Kendall Miller, sophomore, Saint Stephen’s. Forwards: Natalie Gorji, freshman, ODA; Abby LaGasse, junior, ODA.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bradenton Christian: Molly Setsma, sophomore.

Braden River: Alexis Madrid, junior; Camryn Lizardi, junior.

Lakewood Ranch: Faith Schyck, junior; Kerestyn Kesgiropoulos, senior; Josie Curtis, freshman.

Manatee: Sarah Johnson, sophomore.

Out-of-Door Academy: Madysin Opstal, sophomore; Chloe Flanders, junior; Christina Lutton, junior.

Palmetto: Jayden Zipperer, freshman.

Saint Stephen’s: Katie Pierce, junior; Zoey Block, sophomore; Kelsey Leskinen, senior.