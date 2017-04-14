Sports

Marauders go quietly to Yankees

Ian Clarkin pitched six innings of two-hit ball to lead the Tampa Yankees to a 3-1 victory against the Bradenton Marauders in Florida State League play Friday at Steinbrenner Field.

After seeing their eight-game win streak come to an end Thursday, the Marauders have lost two in a row.

Though Bradenton’s Cole Tucker hit an RBI double off reliever Jose Pena to cut into Tampa’s three-run lead, former Marauder Colton Brewer recorded the final four outs for his second save. The three Yankees pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and a four-hitter. Danny Arribas had two of them.

Trey Amburgey hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn (1-1) in his last inning of work. Hearn struck out seven, but was charged with all three runs on six hits. Tampa scored the first run of the game on an infield groundout that followed back-to-back singles in the fifth.

Notes: Former Marauder Willy Garcia was called up the Chicago White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte. He will become the 37th Marauder to play in the majors with his first appearance... The Marauders entered Friday’s game leading the Florida State League with nine triples.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (8-2) at Tampa Bay (6-4)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

Starting pitchers: Gage Ninsz (0-0, 9.82) vs. Zack Littell (0-0, 2.25)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

