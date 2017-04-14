Devin Twenty tops all-area boys basketball team

Devin Twenty

Player of the Year

Boys basketball

Lakewood Ranch

To his credit: As the point guard, Devin Twenty was the trigger man for Lakewood Ranch on both ends of the floor as the Mustangs reached the Class 8A semifinals for the first time in school history. Twenty averaged 12.2 points per game and led Lakewood Ranch averaging 3.7 assists per game. Head coach Jeremy Schiller said opposing coaches have called Twenty one of the best on-ball defenders in the county and his presence at the front of the defense enabled the Mustangs to run their press. The senior isn’t sure what his future holds on the court.

ALL-AREA TEAM

Guards: Damien Gordon, junior, Lakewood Ranch; Sam Hester, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Deoni Cason, senior, Braden River. Forwards: Jermaine Graham, junior, Palmetto; Kolbie Ward, senior, Out-of-Door Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Manatee: Shane Hooks, junior, G; Lakewood Ranch: Justin Muscara, senior, F; Braden River: Curtis Cobb, senior, PG; Bradenton Christian: Dominick Otteni, senior, G; Out-of-Door Academy: Amad Brayboy, senior, SG