Freese, Cole help Pirates hold off Cubs 4-2, end 4-game skid

David Freese and Francisco Cervelli each drove in two runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Friday to end a four-game skid.
Pittsburgh right-hander Gerrit Cole (1-1) allowed two runs in six innings, striking out five. The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning before Tony Watson retired Ben Zobrist on a bouncer to shortstop for his third save.
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-1) pitched five-plus innings and was charged with three runs and six hits. He allowed just one run during three wins against Pittsburgh last year.
