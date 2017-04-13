Sports

Marauders suffer first loss of season

Tampa

The streak is over.

Jorge Mateo scored on an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Tampa Yankees to a 2-1 victory over Bradenton in the nightcap of a Florida State League doubleheader on Wednesday at Steinbrenner Field.

The loss ended Bradenton’s season-opening winning streak at eight games. The Marauders were the last full-season, minor league team to lose this season, and it took a combined four-hitter by three Yankees pitchers to do it. The last, Dillon McNamara (1-0), pitched three shutout innings.

In the extra inning, Mateo drew a one-out walk and stole both second and third off reliever Sam Street (0-1), who allowed one hit and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

In the opener, Will Craig hit an RBI single in the sixth, plating the go-ahead run. Ke’Bryan added a two-run single later in the three-run inning. The outburst made a winner of starter Mitch Keller (1-0), who scattered six hits over six innings. Daniel Zamora allowed two hits in the seventh before escaping to earn his second save of the season.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (8-1) at Tampa (5-4)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa.

Starting pitchers: Taylor Hearn (1-0, 0.00) vs. Ian Clarkin (1-0, 1.80).

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

