Bayshore, Southeast shine at track district

Bayshore High School’s Charneycar Casimir won one Class 2A-District 11 title as an individual and two more as part of relay teams to lead Manatee County athletes in Sarasota on Tuesday. Casimir won the girls 200-meter dash at Booker High School, and took part on both the 400 and 1600 relays which finished first. The junior also finished third in the long jump to qualify for the Class 2A-Region 3 meet April 27 in the maximum four events.
Casimir and her relay partners — Diana Tresalus, Makayla Rivera and Karen JeanMarie — were the Bruins’ multiple champions. Southeast’s Dequan Williams won a pair of Class 2A-11 titles in the boys shot put and discus throw.
Bayshore qualified seven boys and girls. Alexus Norman was the only other girl to qualify in multiple events, winning the high jump and finishing third in the shot put. JeanMarie advanced, finishing fourth in the 100 dash.
Arion Youmans was the Bruins’ only boy to win a district title (400). Nick Charles-Crowl qualified as an individual in two events, finishing fourth in the long jump and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Michael Franks finished third in the long jump and Chris Harris-Sandoval took fourth in the shot put to qualify. Bayshore’s three relay teams (400, 1,600 and 3,200) qualified by finishing second.
The Seminoles qualified six boys and girls. Priscilla Miller won the long jump. The junior finished second in the 100 and third in the 200. Briana Zavela qualified with a fourth-place finish in the discus, and two girls relay teams advanced. The 400 team finished second and the 3,200 team took fourth.
Terrance Pryor finished second in the 200 and third in the 100. Southeast’s boys also scored a second-place finish in the 400 relay and took fourth in the 1600.
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen’s 12, Canterbury 10: Kendall Miller's tie-breaking goal with 53 seconds remaining lifted the Falcons in a regional first-round game in Fort Myers. Saint Stephen’s (11-3) will play host to Barron Collier on Tuesday in a second-round game. Katie Pierce led Saint Stephen’s with five goals. Merry Moore scored an empty-net goal with 13.3 seconds remaining to secure the victory.
Baseball
Northside Christian 9, Bradenton Christian 0: The Panthers managed six hits in a shutout loss to Northside Christian in Bradenton. Sophomore Austen Kessler was the only player for BCS (7-12, 3-8 Class 3A-District 5) with multiple hits, collecting two in the loss.
Cardinal Mooney 4, Cambridge Christian 2: Paul Labriola (3-1) pitched five shutout innings two-hit ball and collected two hits and an RBI to lead the host Cougars (14-7-1). Tommy Onufrak doubled and Jake Jackson had an RBI single.
Saint Stephen’s 6, Shorecrest Prep 1: Niko Piccolo pitched his second consecutive complete game, striking out seven, to lead the Falcons (10-7). Ben Tobio and Mike Madigan had two hits each.
Bayshore 3, Booker 1: Ryan Gagliano pitched a complete-game and had an RBI single in the first inning, in which the Bruins grouped four of their five hits and all three runs. D.J. McCarty went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Softball
Saint Stephen’s 15, Shorecrest Prep 0 (3): Pitcher Julia Dodge allowed one hit to earn the win in the Falcons’ regular-season finale. Amy Woodworth and Claudia Sbaschnik drove in three runs each and LeNae Jones drove in two.
Braden River 3, Sarasota 0: Ali Yawn tossed a three-hitter for the visiting Pirates (18-5). Yawn doubled and collected two hits for Braden River, while Lauren Walker added two hits. Jade Moy singled and drew three walks.
Tennis
Braden River: The Pirates boys team advanced to the Class 3A regional tournament by winning the Class 3A-District 10 tournament on Wednesday. The Pirates will be at home Tuesday.
JUCO BASEBALL
State College of Florida 5, Hillsborough 1: Jackson Tetreault struck out nine and scattered five hits across 7 2/3 innings to lead the host Manatees (30-18-1). Austin James finished with a single and two RBIs and Brian Dillingham went 1 for 4.
Notes
Saint Stephen’s: The Falcons announced the hire of former collegiate All-American Sheri Hart to lead their swimming and diving program. Hart won a team championship and three individual state titles at Worthington High School in Ohio. She swam for the University of Southern California, where she earned All-American status in 1990-91. Hart was an Olympic Trials finalist in 1988 and semi-finalist in 1992, and has set more than 20 masters swim records.
Comments