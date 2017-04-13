Bradenton’s George DeSear wins Florida State Senior Amateur title

George DeSear stood near his golf cart with a Florida Gators logo on its side and just shook his head as congratulatory gestures flew by.
DeSear, a longtime Bradenton Country Club member and 18-time club champion, was in shock for a moment on Thursday.
Only a minute earlier, Tampa’s Doug LaCrosse failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 18th hole, which secured the 56th Florida State Senior Amateur Championship title for DeSear, who posted a 3-over 216 total for a one-shot victory.
LaCrosse bogeys the 18th. Your 2017 @fsga Senior Amateur champion: #Bradenton native George DeSear. #Golf is so unpredictable. Great finish— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) April 13, 2017
“I didn’t think I was going to win,” said DeSear, who started the day in 10th, five shots back. “But I just wanted to post a score.”
For most of Thursday’s final round, victory seemed unlikely for DeSear on his home course. In addition to starting the day so far back, he was 3-over par through his first seven holes, while LaCrosse and Bonita Springs’ Robert Polk cruised to matching 1-under-par scores on the front nine. The two began the day tied for second, one shot behind second-round leader Bret Voisin.
Then the 60-year-old DeSear, a former University of Florida golfer, got hot with his putter, while the 6,500-yard Donald Ross-designed layout bared its teeth to LaCrosse and Polk.
DeSear closed with five birdies against one bogey on the back nine to post a 1-under-par 70. That included a left-to-right breaking 10-foot putt on the 185-yard, par-3 18th in front of fellow Bradenton Country Club members.
“It was great, especially when I hit it close enough to where I could walk over and say, ‘How do I stand now?’ ” DeSear said. “They said, ‘You’ve got to knock it in.’ So that gave me a little extra incentive.”
He was one of three players to shoot under-par rounds and the only player who began the day in the top 30 to do so. Six of the nine players who began the day ahead of DeSear posted 75s.
Aiding DeSear’s victory was Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake. On April 2, DeSear watched Tim Collins, who is former PGA Championship winner Paul Azinger’s son-in-law, birdie the 18th hole to capture the club championship. DeSear had a chance to win the title that day, which would have given him victories in that event in a fourth decade.
“By watching the player, who did, and how he approached that last hole is exactly how George approached it (Thursday),” Lake said.
After the club championship, DeSear sought help on his mental approach from Lake. In one nine-hole playing lesson, DeSear simply hit the ball, not thinking about his swing or course management, and he lighted up the Bradenton Country Club track. In addition, DeSear, who plays the golf game “wolf” with his friends, was given instructions from Lake to think about the senior amateur as if he was playing the “wolf” game with his buddies.
By Thursday’s final round, DeSear got out of his own way and let his game go.
Draining putts and stiffing iron shot approaches produced the round he needed to give himself a chance at the title.
It was great, especially when I hit it close enough to where I could walk over and say, 'How do I stand now?' They said, 'You've got to knock it in.' So that gave me a little extra incentive.
Bradenton native George DeSear
“He couldn’t think about winning the tournament, which he did not do,” Lake said.
While DeSear surged toward his first Florida State Senior Amateur title three years after suffering a heart attack, LaCrosse and Polk fell apart.
+10Combined score, in relation to par, on the final seven holes for Doug LaCrosse and Robert Polk, who were co-leading at the time.
The two were tied for the lead through 11 holes.
Then Polk triple-bogeyed No. 12, bogeyed the 13th and 16th and failed to birdie either par 5 on the final nine. He needed a birdie on the 18th to get into a playoff, but his tee shot went right, as it did during most of the back nine.
LaCrosse’s struggles came with his putting; he misfired on several short putts, including a par-saving effort from a few feet away on the 18th that denied him a playoff berth.
“I didn’t have any three-putts until the back nine (Thursday), and I had four three-putts,” LaCrosse said. “So that’s not going to help you too much.”
Voisin ballooned to a 78 to finish in a tie for fifth place.
Windermere’s Bob Levy and Jacksonville’s Mike Bodney recorded aces in Thursday’s third round. Levy made his hole-in-one on the par-3 second. Bodney’s occurred on the 18th.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
56th Senior Amateur Championship
Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton
George DeSear, Bradenton 74-72-70—216
Doug LaCrosse, Tampa 71-71-75—217
Robert Polk, Bonita Springs 70-72-75—217
Peter Wegmann, Fort Lauderdale 69-74-75—218
John Vaccaro, Sarasota 75-69-75—219
David Anthony, Jacksonville 74-71-74—219
Bret Voisin, Orlando 70-71-78—219
K C Fox, Sarasota 72-72-75—219
Chris Chocola, Naples 74-71-75—220
Jerry Rose, Sarasota 73-76-71—220
Owen Joyner, Bonita Springs 74-73-73—220
Bob Mathers, Niceville 75-75-72—222
Jeff Allen, Englewood 77-73-73—223
Richard Kerper, Oldsmar 77-76-70—223
Jim Carley, Ormond Beach 74-76-73—223
Craig Howell, Lake Worth 75-69-79—223
Michael Mercier, Juno Beach 78-73-73—224
Robert Parker, Sanford 73-74-77—224
Jim Skillman, Belleair Beach 73-76-76—225
Carey Watson, Plantation 83-70-72—225
Pete Williams, Juno Beach 75-80-70—225
Sam Till, Bonita Springs 78-77-71—226
David Houghton, Brewster, MA 76-72-78—226
Lloyd Fisher, Dade City 73-81-72—226
Roger Dean, Ormond Beach 74-78-74—226
Don Whittemore, Temple Terrace 75-77-74—226
Tim Hume, Crystal River 75-76-76—227
Marcus Beck, Tallahassee 77-75-75—227
Keith Nagy, Jacksonville Beach 76-72-79—227
Tom Hagan, Tampa 77-75-75—227
Chip Holcombe, Saint Johns 73-80-75—228
Michael Schmid, Parrish 82-72-74—228
Michael Bell, Sarasota 75-75-78—228
Rokki Rogan, Fort Myers 75-81-72—228
Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs 73-80-75—228
Tim Miller, Venice 76-76-76—228
Walt Taormina, Boca Raton 73-78-77—228
Neil Vanleeuwen, Tarpon Springs 75-76-78—229
Jon Empanger, Venice 79-77-74—230
Tom Grady, Lakewood Ranch 78-76-76—230
Dan Smith, Naples 74-80-76—230
Rich Kyllonen, Sarasota 77-78-75—230
Mike Riley, Panama City 74-79-78—231
Mike Vallencourt, Orange Park 76-79-76—231
Rob Norland, Gainesville 79-73-80—232
Michael Mozur, Gulf Breeze 79-77-76—232
Bryan Kiefer, Destin 76-76-80—232
Bob Levy, Windermere 77-75-80—232
James DiBiase, N. Palm Beach 81-74-78—233
Tom Norton, Reunion 77-78-78—233
Kevin Macy, Tampa 75-81-77—233
Mike Bodney, Jacksonville 77-78-79—234
Harry Black, Niceville 78-78-78—234
Edward Parnell, Altamonte Springs 79-77-78—234
Nelson DeBow, Port Saint Lucie 75-81-79—235
Paul LaCamera, Lady Lake 76-77-83—236
Stuart Smith, Saint Johns 75-81-80—236
Tom Rex, Naples 75-78-83—236
Robert Robinson, St. Petersburg 78-78-81—237
Roger Flaherty, San Antonio 81-75-83—239
