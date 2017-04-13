Sports

Bradenton’s George DeSear wins Florida State Senior Amateur title

George DeSear stood near his golf cart with a Florida Gators logo on its side and just shook his head as congratulatory gestures flew by.

DeSear, a longtime Bradenton Country Club member and 18-time club champion, was in shock for a moment on Thursday.

Only a minute earlier, Tampa’s Doug LaCrosse failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 18th hole, which secured the 56th Florida State Senior Amateur Championship title for DeSear, who posted a 3-over 216 total for a one-shot victory.

“I didn’t think I was going to win,” said DeSear, who started the day in 10th, five shots back. “But I just wanted to post a score.”

For most of Thursday’s final round, victory seemed unlikely for DeSear on his home course. In addition to starting the day so far back, he was 3-over par through his first seven holes, while LaCrosse and Bonita Springs’ Robert Polk cruised to matching 1-under-par scores on the front nine. The two began the day tied for second, one shot behind second-round leader Bret Voisin.

Then the 60-year-old DeSear, a former University of Florida golfer, got hot with his putter, while the 6,500-yard Donald Ross-designed layout bared its teeth to LaCrosse and Polk.

DeSear closed with five birdies against one bogey on the back nine to post a 1-under-par 70. That included a left-to-right breaking 10-foot putt on the 185-yard, par-3 18th in front of fellow Bradenton Country Club members.

“It was great, especially when I hit it close enough to where I could walk over and say, ‘How do I stand now?’ ” DeSear said. “They said, ‘You’ve got to knock it in.’ So that gave me a little extra incentive.”

He was one of three players to shoot under-par rounds and the only player who began the day in the top 30 to do so. Six of the nine players who began the day ahead of DeSear posted 75s.

Aiding DeSear’s victory was Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake. On April 2, DeSear watched Tim Collins, who is former PGA Championship winner Paul Azinger’s son-in-law, birdie the 18th hole to capture the club championship. DeSear had a chance to win the title that day, which would have given him victories in that event in a fourth decade.

“By watching the player, who did, and how he approached that last hole is exactly how George approached it (Thursday),” Lake said.

After the club championship, DeSear sought help on his mental approach from Lake. In one nine-hole playing lesson, DeSear simply hit the ball, not thinking about his swing or course management, and he lighted up the Bradenton Country Club track. In addition, DeSear, who plays the golf game “wolf” with his friends, was given instructions from Lake to think about the senior amateur as if he was playing the “wolf” game with his buddies.

By Thursday’s final round, DeSear got out of his own way and let his game go.

Draining putts and stiffing iron shot approaches produced the round he needed to give himself a chance at the title.

“He couldn’t think about winning the tournament, which he did not do,” Lake said.

While DeSear surged toward his first Florida State Senior Amateur title three years after suffering a heart attack, LaCrosse and Polk fell apart.

+10Combined score, in relation to par, on the final seven holes for Doug LaCrosse and Robert Polk, who were co-leading at the time.

The two were tied for the lead through 11 holes.

Then Polk triple-bogeyed No. 12, bogeyed the 13th and 16th and failed to birdie either par 5 on the final nine. He needed a birdie on the 18th to get into a playoff, but his tee shot went right, as it did during most of the back nine.

LaCrosse’s struggles came with his putting; he misfired on several short putts, including a par-saving effort from a few feet away on the 18th that denied him a playoff berth.

“I didn’t have any three-putts until the back nine (Thursday), and I had four three-putts,” LaCrosse said. “So that’s not going to help you too much.”

Voisin ballooned to a 78 to finish in a tie for fifth place.

Windermere’s Bob Levy and Jacksonville’s Mike Bodney recorded aces in Thursday’s third round. Levy made his hole-in-one on the par-3 second. Bodney’s occurred on the 18th.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

56th Senior Amateur Championship

Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton

George DeSear, Bradenton 74-72-70—216

Doug LaCrosse, Tampa 71-71-75—217

Robert Polk, Bonita Springs 70-72-75—217

Peter Wegmann, Fort Lauderdale 69-74-75—218

John Vaccaro, Sarasota 75-69-75—219

David Anthony, Jacksonville 74-71-74—219

Bret Voisin, Orlando 70-71-78—219

K C Fox, Sarasota 72-72-75—219

Chris Chocola, Naples 74-71-75—220

Jerry Rose, Sarasota 73-76-71—220

Owen Joyner, Bonita Springs 74-73-73—220

Bob Mathers, Niceville 75-75-72—222

Jeff Allen, Englewood 77-73-73—223

Richard Kerper, Oldsmar 77-76-70—223

Jim Carley, Ormond Beach 74-76-73—223

Craig Howell, Lake Worth 75-69-79—223

Michael Mercier, Juno Beach 78-73-73—224

Robert Parker, Sanford 73-74-77—224

Jim Skillman, Belleair Beach 73-76-76—225

Carey Watson, Plantation 83-70-72—225

Pete Williams, Juno Beach 75-80-70—225

Sam Till, Bonita Springs 78-77-71—226

David Houghton, Brewster, MA 76-72-78—226

Lloyd Fisher, Dade City 73-81-72—226

Roger Dean, Ormond Beach 74-78-74—226

Don Whittemore, Temple Terrace 75-77-74—226

Tim Hume, Crystal River 75-76-76—227

Marcus Beck, Tallahassee 77-75-75—227

Keith Nagy, Jacksonville Beach 76-72-79—227

Tom Hagan, Tampa 77-75-75—227

Chip Holcombe, Saint Johns 73-80-75—228

Michael Schmid, Parrish 82-72-74—228

Michael Bell, Sarasota 75-75-78—228

Rokki Rogan, Fort Myers 75-81-72—228

Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs 73-80-75—228

Tim Miller, Venice 76-76-76—228

Walt Taormina, Boca Raton 73-78-77—228

Neil Vanleeuwen, Tarpon Springs 75-76-78—229

Jon Empanger, Venice 79-77-74—230

Tom Grady, Lakewood Ranch 78-76-76—230

Dan Smith, Naples 74-80-76—230

Rich Kyllonen, Sarasota 77-78-75—230

Mike Riley, Panama City 74-79-78—231

Mike Vallencourt, Orange Park 76-79-76—231

Rob Norland, Gainesville 79-73-80—232

Michael Mozur, Gulf Breeze 79-77-76—232

Bryan Kiefer, Destin 76-76-80—232

Bob Levy, Windermere 77-75-80—232

James DiBiase, N. Palm Beach 81-74-78—233

Tom Norton, Reunion 77-78-78—233

Kevin Macy, Tampa 75-81-77—233

Mike Bodney, Jacksonville 77-78-79—234

Harry Black, Niceville 78-78-78—234

Edward Parnell, Altamonte Springs 79-77-78—234

Nelson DeBow, Port Saint Lucie 75-81-79—235

Paul LaCamera, Lady Lake 76-77-83—236

Stuart Smith, Saint Johns 75-81-80—236

Tom Rex, Naples 75-78-83—236

Robert Robinson, St. Petersburg 78-78-81—237

Roger Flaherty, San Antonio 81-75-83—239

