Saint Stephen’s hires former All-American Sheri Hart as swim coach

Saint Stephen’s swimming program will be led by a former All-American. Sheri Hart, who was an All-American at Southern California during the 1990-91 season, was announced as the Falcons’ new swimming and diving head coach Thursday.
Hart takes over for former head coach Jeff Logsdon, who helped Saint Stephen’s set a number of school records during the 2016 season. The Falcons boys team set program records in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay. Saint Stephen’s also had three qualifiers for the Class 1A meet: Marshall Webster qualified in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and the Falcon boys’ 400 freestyle relay. Webster is only a sophomore and all four members of the relay team are juniors or younger.
3Events in which Saint Stephen’s qualified for the Class 1A meet in 2016. All members of all three events are set to return in 2017.
Hart served was an assistant coach on a state championship team at The Hockaday School, a girls prepatory school in Dallas. She also previously served as an event director for Swim Across America, a non-profit organization that raises money for cancer awareness.
The Ohio native’s success in the pool isn’t limited to just her college career, either. The Ohio native won three individual state championships at Worthington before her standout career at USC and she twice competed at United States Olympic Trials, reaching the finals in 1988 and the semifinals in 1992. Since her collegiate career has ended, Hart has also set more than 20 masters records.
