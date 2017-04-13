Speedway ready for 27th season

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is kicking off its 27th season with cycling events.
The New Hampshire Cycling Club is hosting an event Thursday on the speedway's 1.6-mile road course. The first motorized vehicles to hit the track will be the BMW Club of America's White Mountain Chapter on Saturday.
Major events this season include two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends, in July and September, and the 94th annual Loudon Classic in June.
Other events include the 11th annual Formula Hybrid Competition, Tough Mudder, the Vintage Racing Celebration, Hot Import Nights, Extreme Chunkin and the 24 Hours of Lemons.
The North East Motor Sports Museum, located near the South Entrance of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is scheduled to open to the public on June 12.
