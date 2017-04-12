Braden River baseball shuts out Riverview behind John Bean

John Bean worked five shutout innings, allowing four hits, to lead Braden River High School to a 7-0 victory against Riverview in boys baseball on Wednesday in Bradenton.
Ryan Duncan paced the offense, going 2 for 3, including a triple, and three RBIs. Two of those RBIs came on the triple, which was the big blow in the Pirates’ five-run third inning.
Collin Goda added two hits and an RBI.
Braden River (13-7) next plays Tuesday at Riverview.
Cardinal Mooney 4, St. Petersburg Catholic 1: Dalton Plattner (4-2) struck out 10 in six shutout innings to lead the Cougars (13-7-1). He allowed two hits.
Paul Labriola and Evan Berman collected two hits each; Labriola drove in a run. Max Smyley chipped in with a double.
Cardinal Mooney plays host to Cambridge Christian on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Bayshore 5, Buffalo 2: Parker Williams pitched a complete game to lead the hosts. Jared Richardson went 2 for 3, while Charlie Mick doubled and drove in two. Orion Roby collected a single and drove in two. Bayshore next plays Thursday at home against Booker.
JUCO Baseball
SCF 9, Hillsborough 6: Logan Lyle (6-0) earned the win with 3 1/3 of relief for the State College of Florida on Wednesday in Tampa. He gave up five hits and three runs.
Jaren Shelby hit a two-run homer and Ryan Karstetter went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Manatees (29-18-1, 16-8).
SCF next plays Thursday at 6 p.m., against Hillsborough as the weeklong series continues.
Comments