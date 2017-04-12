Marauders are minors’ last unbeaten

After relying on hitting during most of their unbeaten start, the Bradenton Marauders turned to pitching in a 4-1 victory against St. Lucie in a Florida State League game at First Data Field Wednesday.
Starter Pedro Vasquez and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, as the Marauders (7-0) became the last unbeaten team in minor league baseball. Portland (Maine), of the Eastern League, lost for the first time Wednesday after a 5-0 start.
Reliever Jess Amedee (2-0) earned the victory Wednesday with 2 1/3 perfect innings. Vasquez escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning with only one run scoring. He allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Lakewood Ranch graduate Seth McGarry earned his first save with two innings or work. He walked one and struck out one. Wednesday marked the second time the Marauders have held a team to fewer than 3 runs. They shut out Charlottte 5-0 on Sunday.
The Marauders scored twice in the first inning and never relinquished the lead. Will Craig’s RBI single and Trace Tam Sing’s bases-loaded walk off Andrew Church (L, 0-2) accounted for the runs.
Kevin Krause finished a home run shy of the cycle, including an RBI triple in the two-run sixth.
Notes: Bradeton had 10 or more hits for the sixth time in seven games. ... The Marauders recross the state to play a doubleheader against the Tampa Yankees on Thursday in a rematch of the 2016 FSL championship series. ... First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. RHP Mitch Keller and RHP Logan Sendelbach will be the starters.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (7-0) at Tampa (4-3)
When: Thursday, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)
Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
Starting pitchers: Logan Sendelbach (0-0. 0.00) vs. Domingo Acevedo (0-0, 7.71)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
