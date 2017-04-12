Lakewood Ranch alumnus Rocky Khara aims for Canadian PGA Tour spot

Former Lakewood Ranch High standout Rocky Khara is in his hometown of Sebring this week to attempt passage to the Canadian PGA Tour.
A four-round Qualifying School is taking place through Friday at the Sun ’N Lake Golf Club. Khara is at 4-over par through two rounds.
Only the medalist from the 72-hole tournament is fully exempt for the 2017 Canadian PGA Tour. Players finishing second through fifth are exempt for the first eight tournaments and are subject to a reshuffle. Finishers six through 16 are exempt for the first four events and are then involved in the reshuffle. The remaining players among the top 40 receive conditional status.
West Florida Golf Tour update
Sarasota’s Michael Visacki picked up his second West Florida Golf Tour victory on Monday.
Playing Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Cypress Links course, Visacki defeated Connecticut’s Jeffrey Evanier in a playoff after the two posted matching 65s. Visacki earned $1,000 for the victory. Bradenton’s Sean Kelly posted the best finish by a Manatee County golfer. Kelly’s 68 secured him fifth.
The WFGT is winding down its winter series. They’re currently conducting the two-day 2017 Lee County Championships at Estero’s Old Corkscrew Golf Club, which concludes Thursday. The three-day, 54-hole Pinellas County Open at Seminole’s Bardmoor Golf and Country Club is next week. And the 2017 Winter Series wraps up with the Tour Championship at East Manatee’s Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club on Monday, April 24.
Local golfer bests his age
Manatee County’s Ernie Wilson posted his best round in his 50-plus years of playing golf. And in the process, Wilson also shot better than his age. He carded a 75 on March 29 at River Run Golf Links. The 80-year-old played alongside Bob Conn, Steve Wilson and Joe Greenwell.
Junior golf update
Lakewood Ranch’s Nicolas Bencomo tied for fourth following a 77 at the recent Florida State Golf Association’s Florida Junior Tour 10-12 year old tournament at The Country Club of Winter Haven. Playing in the boys division, Bencomo finished five shots behind Lake Mary’s Ariihau Faana’s winning total. The FJT’s next 10-12 age division tourney takes place April 22 at Valrico’s Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club.
Holes-in-one
On March 11 at Greens of Manatee, Mary Dunn aced the 99-yard fifth hole with a 3-wood. Witnesses were Delbert Bear, Bill Sexton and Rhonda Idelman.
On March 12 at Greens of Manatee, Glenn Walsh aced the 113-yard fifth hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Ed Murphy and Jay Crawford.
On April 7 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Jack Harrison aced the 155-yard sixth hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Leo Barry, Chuck Matthews and Scott Thompson.
On April 11 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Joanne Betti aced the 113-yard 12th hole with a 4-wood. Witnesses were Jeff Betti, Mike Murphy and Barb Murphy.
