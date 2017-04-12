Southeast boys tennis team returns to region tournament

Southeast High School’s boys tennis team is going back to the region tournament after finishing second at the Class 2A-District 11 tournament Tuesday in Englewood. The Seminoles finished second to Lemon Bay, the host of the tournament, and will travel to Fort Myers next Tuesday for the Class 2A-Region 6 semifinals against Bishop Verot.
The Seminoles’ girls will not know their fate until later this week. They tied Lake Placid for second in the district and will have to play a tiebreaker for a chance to meet the Bishop Verot in the region semifinals. The Manta Rays won the Class 2A-11 girls title, as well.
Bayshore’s Theo Schultz won the girls top singles competition to advance.
The Manatee and Lakewood Ranch seasons ended at the Class 4A-District 8 tournament in Sarasota. St. Petersburg and Sarasota Riverview took the top two spots in the girls tournament to reach the Class 4A-Region 4 semifinals. Riverview and Sarasota claimed the top two spots in the boys field.
Baseball
Braden River 3, Brandon 1: Ryan Duncan tossed a complete game, allowing an unearned run, and striking out seven to help the hosts clinch the No. 1 seed for the Class 7A-District 9 tournament. Both teams entered the day atop the district with 6-1 records.
Collin Goda hit a pinch-hit RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, capping the two-run rally that broke a 1-1 tie. The Pirates’ first run in the inning scored on a passed ball. Giancarlo Gamboa went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Pirates (12-7, 7-1 in district).
Braden River hosts Sarasota Riverview on Wednesday.
Bayshore 9, St. Petersburg Gibbs 5: DJ McCarty led the Bayshore offense, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Orion Roby also went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the hosts. Fernando Zapata earned the win. Bayshore remains home for a game Wednesday against Buffalo (N.Y.).
ODA 9, Shorecrest Prep 2: Austin Brinling collected three hits, including a double, and drove in two as Out-of-Door Academy rolled in a Class 3A-District 5 game. Cam Smalley and Najee Rhodes contributed two hits each for the visitors. Both drove in a run, and Smalley added a double.
Hunter Bogumil (2-0) earned the win with two innings of relief.
The Thunder (16-2-1, 9-2) next play at home against Indian Rocks Christian on Thursday.
St. Petersburg Catholic 6, Saint Stephen’s 0: Clem Marcilia threw a two-hitter to lead visiting St. Petersburg Catholic. Jacob Eyre allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits. He struck out six in the loss. Ben Tobio and Wyatt Sevin had the hits for Saint Stephen’s (9-7), which returns to action Thursday against Shorecrest Prep.
Softball
Braden River 11, Brandon 1: Kali Reis drilled a three-run home run and sisters Casey Farrow and Brooke Farrow contributed two hits each, including a triple, for the hosts. Casey Farrow scored three runs. Brooke Farrow added a double and an RBI. Maddie Lindsley (3-0) struck out 11 and tossed a five-inning two-hitter for Braden River (17-5), which returns to action Thursday at Sarasota.
Lakewood Ranch 13, Charlotte 6: Morgan Cummins homered among her three hits and drove in six runs to lead the host Mustangs (19-2). Avery Goelz also homered, a two-run shot in the first inning, while Taylor Woodring contributed three of Lakewood Ranch’s 14 hits. Payton Kinney (2-0) earned the complete-game victory. The Mustangs return to action Thursday at Lake Region at 7 p.m.
Flag football
Palmetto 13, Braden River 6: Moe Fuller-Jones ran 6 yards for one touchdown and caught a 12-yard pass from Nadia Arroyo for the game-winning score as visiting Palmetto improved to 6-1.
Comments