Tolman HR in 14th lifts Marauders

Tuesday had been largely forgettable for Mitchell Tolman.
The Bradenton Marauders leadoff hitter had gone hitless in five at-bats, striking out twice, and committed his first two errors of the season.
With one swing in the 14th inning, he turned his night around. His two-run homer on an 0-1 pitch from St. Lucie reliever Nick Sergakis lifted Bradenton to a 7-5 victory in Florida State League play, giving the Marauders a franchise record 6-0 start to the season.
The homer made a winner out of Jake Brentz (1-0), the third of four Marauders pitchers, who struck out five in two scoreless innings. Dario Agrazal started and went six innings, giving up four hits and walk and two runs (none earned).
Casey Hughston’s first triple of the season capped a two-run second as the Marauders struck first. Will Craig’s RBI double capped a two-run fifth that regained the lead for the Marauders. However, St. Lucie forced extra innings when Dale Burdick hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Bret Helton.
Christian Kelley led Bradenton’s offense with three hits. Cole Tucker, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Kevin Krause had two hits each.
Notes: Bradenton never trailed Tuesday, only the second time this season the Marauders did not have to rally. ... The Marauders collected 13 hits; they have produced 10 or more hits in five of the first six games of the season.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (6-0) at St. Lucie (2-4)
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: First Data Field, Port St. Lucie
Starting pitchers: Vasquez (0-0. 2.25) vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments