Defending champ Peter Wegmann leads State Senior Amateur

Peter Wegmann needed to dig into his golf bag and pull out some Top Flight balls because he was “tired of hitting $4 golf balls in the water.”
That was in Monday’s practice round, which served as the second time the Fort Lauderdale resident surveyed Bradenton Country Club on the eve of the 56th Florida State Senior Amateur Championship.
Wegmann, the defending champion, drove around the course Sunday to get a sense of the Donald Ross-designed track that was built in 1924 and redesigned by Ron Garl in 1999.
His poor practice round was a repeat of what happened in 2016. Wegmann followed that effort with the senior amateur title, ending an eight-year FSGA tournament drought, when he canned a 9-footer on the final hole in Ocala.
On Tuesday, Wegmann began his title defense in great form, eschewing his practice round performance. Consequently, Wegmann holds a one-shot lead following a 2-under-par 69 on the 6,500-yard, par-71 layout.
Defending champion Peter Wegmann, who leads by one shot after a 2-under par 69
“I had pretty much a game plan on how I was going to play the course, and I hit the ball really well,” Wegmann said.
Wegmann hit 15 greens in regulation to position himself atop the leaderboard after the first round. Bonita Springs’ Robert Polk and Orlando’s Bret Voisin are tied for second after 1-under-par 70s.
The three were the only ones to post under-par rounds, and only five golfers were at even par or better.
“It’s a shotmaker’s golf course,” said Bradenton Country Club member George DeSear, who carded a 74 to tie for 15th. “You have to drive it and keep it in play, and if you don’t have a short game then you’re not going to be able to score.”
Blustery winds arose toward the tail end of the afternoon wave, which featured several golfers dropping shots on their second nines.
Bradenton’s Jim Stone was 1-over par after starting on the back nine. Then disaster struck in his last five holes.
“When we got to five, it just had to be 30 miles an hour,” Stone said. “... Those last five holes were just brutal.”
Stone finished 6-over in his last five holes to post a 78 and tie for 62nd.
Others that slipped from near the lead: Lake Worth’s Craig Howell went from 1-under par after nine to 4-over par and a tie for 24th, and Jacksonville’s David Anthony went from 1-under par after nine to 3-over par and a tie for 15th.
“It’s narrow; there’s water. You just have to hit it straight,” Stone said. “And with the wind blowing, it just throws extra doubts into your mind and makes it harder. Period.”
78.543Scoring average from Tuesday’s first round at Bradenton Country Club
Wegmann did his damage during the morning wave and by minimizing his mistakes. Even when he struck his layup on the 500-yard, par-5 15th hole into the water hazard, Wegmann rebounded with an up-and-down from 108 yards to salvage par.
“That kept the momentum,” Wegmann said.
His lone bogey came on the 16th hole, when he three-putted.
Otherwise, Wegmann stayed away from trouble and his three birdies netted him the lowest opening round among the 144 player field.
15Greens in regulation for Peter Wegmann
“For my practice round, I had an 8:32 (a.m.) tee time and I showed up in the parking lot at 8:24,” Wegmann said. “I put my shoes on two minutes before we teed off. I didn’t hit any practice balls or do anything. I’m almost 60 years old now. So I’ve got to really stretch it out. (Tuesday), I was there a good hour and 15 minutes ahead of time and I stretched it out. I went through my whole routine like I normally do.”
But Tuesday was just the first round in a 54-hole tournament, and Wegmann’s strategy is to get himself into position come Thursday’s final round.
“It’s all nonsense until you start the playing the back nine (Thursday) and you have a chance to win,” Wegmann said.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
FSGA Senior Amateur
at Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton
Peter Wegmann, Fort Lauderdale 69
Robert Polk, Bonita Springs 70
Bret Voisin, Orlando 70
Buck Baumann, Naples 71
Doug LaCrosse, Tampa 71
K C Fox, Sarasota 72
Mark McLain, Saint Petersburg 72
Lloyd Fisher, Dade City 73
Chip Holcombe, Saint Johns 73
Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs 73
Walt Taormina, Boca Raton 73
Jim Skillman, Belleair Beach 73
Jerry Rose, Sarasota 73
Robert Parker, Sanford 73
Chris Chocola, Naples 74
Jim Carley, Ormond Beach 74
Bill Moore, Tampa 74
Roger Dean, Ormond Beach 74
George DeSear, Bradenton 74
Owen Joyner, Bonita Springs 74
Dan Smith, Naples 74
David Anthony, Jacksonville 74
Mike Riley, Panama City 74
Tim Hume, Crystal River 75
Nelson DeBow, Port Saint Lucie 75
Gregg Shires, Fort Myers 75
Jeff Monroe, Saint Augustine 75
Michael Bell, Sarasota 75
Rokki Rogan, Fort Myers 75
Daniel Gregg, Estero 75
Stuart Smith, Saint Johns 75
Neil Vanleeuwen, Tarpon Springs 75
Pete Williams, Juno Beach 75
Tom Rex, Naples 75
Bob Mathers, Niceville 75
Craig Howell, Lake Worth 75
Kevin Macy, Tampa 75
John Vaccaro, Sarasota 75
Don Whittemore, Temple Terrace 75
Donald Staton, Boca Raton 75
Paul LaCamera, Lady Lake 76
Tim Miller, Venice 76
Lee Booker, Naples 76
Bryan Kiefer, Destin 76
Mike Vallencourt, Orange Park 76
David Houghton, Brewster, Mass. 76
Keith Nagy, Jacksonville Beach 76
Tom Hagan, Tampa 77
Rich Kyllonen, Sarasota 77
Bob Levy, Windermere 77
Peter Swanson, Bonita Springs 77
Mike Bodney, Jacksonville 77
Jeff Allen, Englewood 77
Richard Kerper, Oldsmar 77
Marcus Beck, Tallahassee 77
Tom Norton, Reunion 77
Robert Cunningham, St. Cloud 77
Doug Stroup, Naples 77
Robbie Dew, Palm Beach Gardens 77
Mark McBride, Alva 77
Carl Erickson, Morriston 77
Jack Bracken, Venice 78
Sam Till, Bonita Springs 78
Michael Milthorpe, Ormond Beach 78
Harry Black, Niceville 78
Tom Grady, Lakewood Ranch 78
Keith Keister, Orlando 78
Ralph Remmert, Valrico 78
Pete Andrews, Lithia 78
Ted Speltz, Tampa 78
Tom Halchak, Naples 78
Peter Sherwin, Cape Coral 78
Michael Mercier, Juno Beach 78
Jim Stone, Bradenton 78
Robert Robinson, Saint Petersburg 78
Mark Durkin, Destin 78
Steve Gallant, Bonita Springs 79
Rob Norland, Gainesville 79
Jon Empanger, Venice 79
Michael Sanger, Juno Beach 79
John Mulrain, Panama City Beach 79
Steve Sponder, Plantation 79
Walter Himelsbaugh, Leesburg 79
Michael Mozur, Gulf Breeze 79
Doug Snoap, Apopka 79
David Tassell, Jupiter 79
Edward Parnell, Altamonte Springs 79
Al LeFevre, Boca Raton 79
Edward Kosek, Dunedin 79
Chuck Davis, Tampa 79
Michael Miller, Orlando 80
Flynt Lincoln, Pembroke Pines 80
Stuart Sierra, Tampa 80
Tom Gallagher, The Villages 80
Robert Bernadino, Naples 80
Anthony Baccari, Odessa 80
Mark Henderson, Bradenton 80
Rick Malinski, Coconut Creek 80
Randy Elliott, Winter Park 80
Steve Earsley, Hobe Sound 80
Bobby Barben, Avon Park 80
John Skinner, Miami Lakes 81
James DiBiase, North Palm Beach 81
Bill Hardaker, Atlantic Beach 81
Gordon Marshall, Sarasota 81
Rocky Dimartino, Oakland Park 81
Roger Flaherty, San Antonio 81
Tim Wilson, Apopka 81
Orlando Rodriguez, Miami 82
Michael Schmid, Parrish 82
Mark Skovera, Tallahassee 82
John Hall, Sarasota 83
Joel Benes, North Miami Beach 83
Joe Pantaleo, Miami Beach 83
Carey Watson, Plantation 83
Tom McCabe, Tallahassee 83
Dan Rice III, Wellington 84
Mark Kontny, Ponte Vedra Beach 84
T P Tunstall, Lakeland 84
Eddie Bass, Bradenton 84
Hank Porter, Naples 84
Patrick Coyne, Fleming Island 84
Brian Cameron, Lake Mary 84
Thomas Spriggs, Fort Myers 85
Sandy Smith, Belle Isle 85
John Milton, Jacksonville 85
Richard Burns, Gulf Breeze 85
Craig DelFabro, Lakewood Ranch 86
Rich Lengieza, Jupiter 86
Robert Rand, Daytona Beach 87
Terry Swartz, Lake Placid 87
Chuck Campbell, The Villages 87
Paul Felker, Middleburg 88
Tom Murray, Orlando 88
Craig Doering, Boca Raton 89
Thomas Rodgers, Orlando 90
Jim Fitzpatrick, Clearwater 90
Mike Bondy, Fort Myers 92
Second and third round are Wednesday and Thursday.
