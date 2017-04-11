Palmetto’s Joe Hills torches Cleveland in AFL debut with Tampa Bay Storm

After Joe Hills became the first American drafted in a new China football league, after Hills snagged Arena Football League Offensive Player of the Year honors and after the former Palmetto High School star landed a workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hills picked up where he left off in 2016.
Hills went full beast-mode in Saturday’s debut with the Tampa Bay Storm. He scored three touchdowns and caught seven passes for 53 yards in the Storm’s 46-40 road victory in Cleveland this past Saturday.
And that's his third. @joseph_hills81 makes it look so easy. TAM 39 CLE 28. #TAMvsCLE— Tampa Bay Storm (@TampaBayStorm) April 9, 2017
“It’s a feel thing,” Hills said. “I don’t really let 2016 dictate what happens in 2017. It was a whole different game plan. I just go with what we’ve got, and what we’ve got called. If it calls for me to be catching three touchdowns to win a game, then that’s what it is. If it calls for eight, then I’m all up for the challenge.”
The Storm produced a dreadful two-win campaign in ’16, so getting the reigning AFL Offensive Player of the Year, who shredded defenses with the Jacksonville Sharks last season, certainly boosted the team’s hopes this season..
Palmetto High alumnus Joe Hills, who plays for the Tampa Bay Storm
And playing with the Storm means he’s closer to home with his wife and kids.
“You can’t ask for much more,” Hills said. “I’m doing something I love to do, and I get to have my family right dab in the middle of everything so it’s awesome.”
The workout with the Bucs occurred during the NFL season, and the 6-foot-4 Hills said he caught every pass.
“Everybody’s goal is to get to the NFL,” Hills said. “At least I know I am a name on somebody’s board somewhere.”
Hills, who extended his AFL scoring streak to 69 straight regular season games, is one of this week’s Hometown Heroes.
The rest:
Cord Sandberg: Entering Tuesday, the Manatee alumnus was riding a three-game hitting streak and hit safely in four of five South Atlantic League games for the Lakewood BlueClaws. Sandberg had two doubles, a home run and eight hits.
Weston Davis: Last week, the Manatee alumnus was promoted to Single-A Hagerstown in the Washington Nationals organization. In the right-hander’s first appearance, he allowed six hits and five earned runs in four innings for the Suns, who play in the South Atlantic League. Davis and the Suns are involved in a three-game series with Sandberg and the BlueClaws that concludes Wednessday.
Seth McGarry: A former Lakewood Ranch and Florida Atlantic University star, McGarry entered Tuesday’s Florida State League baseball slate with two scoreless innings under his belt. McGarry is pitching for the Bradenton Marauders.
