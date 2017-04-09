McDuffie takes second straight Desoto Speedway Pro Truck feature

The last time the Q Auto & Injury Desoto Pro Trucks paid a visit to Desoto Speedway, Cody McDuffie used a thrilling outside pass in the final laps to take the victory.
In Saturday night’s main event, McDuffie made the same move on Brent Huber with 20 laps to go and pulled away for his second straight feature event victory.
Huber started on the pole and held the top spot over Danny Anderson when the caution flew for Duane Best’s spin at the end of the second lap. Huber, Anderson and Cody McDuffie began pulling away from the rest of the field before McDuffie passed Anderson for second on lap 11.
Anderson suddenly slowed and pulled into the infield while running third. A lap later, another caution flew for a spin and allowed Pat Mahoney and Jeff Gilbault to join the battle for the lead.
McDuffie made his move on Huber for the top spot a few laps after the restart and brought Mahoney with him to the front of the field. Mahoney stalked McDuffie for the final 15 laps, but was unable to mount a challenge as McDuffie drove on to the win. Huber held off a last-lap challenge from Gilbault for third, while James Armas rounded out the top five.
The Strictly Stock class was also on hand for a 25-lap feature. Darrell Taylor charged from deep in the field and into the lead by the end of the opening lap. Kyle Case joined him at the front of the field before a series of cautions came out for spins and debris on the track. Taylor and Case resumed their fight at the front of the field and were joined by John Vandenbosch and Doug Radley in the final laps. Case got into Taylor coming into the third turn on the final lap, but Taylor made an incredible save and drove on to the win.
In other action Saturday night, Darrin Ellis held off Sherry Best to win the Pure Stock feature. At the conclusion of the event Ellis did a burnout in turn two in honor of sprint car driver Dave Steele, who lost his life in an accident at Desoto Speedway two weeks ago. Case would end the night’s action by passing Michael Meeks on the final lap and taking the Trophy Dash road course race.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY RACE RESULTS
Strictly Stock
1. 4T Darrell Taylor, 2. 61 Kyle Case, 3. 6 John Vandenbosch, 4. 01 Doug Radley, 5. 80 Bill Osborne, 6. 14 Michael Meeks, 7. 37 James Volk, 8. 31 Gator Volk, 9. 68 Steve James, 10. 7x Matt Owens.
Pure Stock
1. 71 Darrin Ellis, 2. 3 Sherry Best, 3. 27 Gerald Fossa.
Trucks
1. 25 Cody McDuffie, 2. 84 Pat Mahoney, 3. 64 Brent Mahoney, 4. 42 Jeff Guilbalt, 5. 17 James Armas, 6. 59X Becca Monopoli, 7. 67 Jimmie Best, 8. 32 Dean Butram, 9. 8 Jamie Dixon, 10. 2 Devin Kyle, 11. 3 Duane Best, 12. 50 Danny Anderson.
Trophy Dash
1. 61 Kyle Case, 2. 14 Michael Meeks, 3. 80 Jacob Wozniak, 4. 68Steve James, 5. 37 James Volk, 6. 4T Darrell Taylor, 7. 8 Rodney Wintgate, 8. 27 Austin Lykins, 9. 71 Charles Butterfield, 10. 51 Troy Smith, 11. 31 Gator Volk, 12. 7X Matt Owens, 13. 01 Doug Radley.
Comments