Neuville wins Tour of Corsica rally as Ogier finishes second

0:22 Sarasota Film Festival Pause

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

1:20 McNeal Elementary students participate in Bottle Boat Regatta

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice