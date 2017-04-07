George powers Bradenton Marauders to 9-3 victory over Charlotte Stone Crabs

Designated hitter Jordan George hit a three-run single in the fourth and the Bradenton Marauders scored six runs against the Charlotte Stone Crabs bullpen to earn a 9-3 victory in Florida State League play Friday in Port Charlotte.
Two runs initially scored on the single, but George was caught in a rundown between first and second, giving Logan Hill time to score from first base on the play. George added an RBI single in the sixth, giving him four RBIs for the day.
Bradenton starter Pedro Vasquez allowed one run in four innings, but reliever Bret Helton (1-0) earned the win. Reliever Seth McGarry, a Lakewood Ranch High School alumnus, made his season debut.
Cole Tucker’s two-run triple in the seventh and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run single in the ninth highlighted the late-inning offense.
The Marauders produced 12 hits; everyone but Casey Hughston had at least one. Mitchell Tolman and Cole Tucker collected two hits each at the top of the batting order.
Before the game, the Marauders learned 25-year-old relief pitcher Junior Lopez had been suspended 25 games for an undisclosed violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Lopez went 3-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 38 appearances last season.
Up next
Who: Charlotte (0-2) at Bradenton (2-0)
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Jose Mujica (0-0, -.--) vs. Mitch Keller (0-0, -.--)
Online: Live streaming audio will be available online at BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio
Comments