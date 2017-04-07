Two Manatee lifters earn medals at 2A state championships

Two Manatee High School lifters brought home hardware from the boys state weightlifting championships Friday at DeLand High School.
Joshua Booker turned in the best finish of the five competitors with local ties. He finished fourth in the 219-pound weight class based on the body weight tiebreaker. He and Bartram Trail’s Andrew Mims both lifted 650 total pounds. However, Mims earned third because he weighed two pounds less than Booker.
Booker produced a 360-pound bench press and a 290-pound clean and jerk, matching his qualifying total posted at the regional meet. Lake Region’s Javonn Wilson won the weight class with a 725 total.
Manatee High School’s Jernard Porter finished fifth in the 154-pound weight class to earn his medal (medals are awarded to the top six finishers in each weight class). Porter lifted 305 pounds in the bench press and 250 in the clean and jerk for a 555 total, improving his qualifying total by 10 pounds. The senior was seeded seventh based on his qualifying weight total. Choctawhatchee’s Justin Scott won the weight class with a 670 total.
The third Manatee lifter, Seth Walter, finished ninth with a 630-pound total, five pounds better than his qualifying total but 15 pounds out of medal position.
Two Palmetto lifters met mixed fates.
At 139 pounds, senior Ricky Ochoa produced a personal-best lift in the bench press (215 pounds) en route to a 430-pound total, which put him in 15th.
“Ricky had been battling to keep his weight down, so that takes a little energy away,” Palmetto coach Dave Marino said. “To perform the way he did ... it was a real good effort.”
At heavyweight, Corey Brady did not record a weight in his bench presses and was eliminated.
The Class 1A competition is Saturday.
