Masters at a glance

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips Pause

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

1:14 Former NBA All-Star gets real about life's struggles

0:27 Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade

6:01 Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests