Football coaches react to John and James Booth’s resignations Manatee

John and James Booth’s departure from Manatee High School’s football program elicited reactions from coaches around the county.
John Booth was Manatee’s head coach before resigning Wednesday. James Booth was the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator, and the Bradenton Herald reported his departure Thursday to take the Plant City head coaching job.
The school formally announced the twin brothers’ resignations in a Facebook post on Friday.
Former longtime Manatee head coach Joe Kinnan, who won five state titles and 291 games in 29 seasons, coached the Booth brothers, and said he wishes them the best.
“They’re great young people,” Kinnan said.
Kinnan said he doubts he will return for a third stint as Manatee’s head coach.
“Right now, my wife has a long list of things I have neglected the last two years that I’m working on,” Kinnan said.
John Booth, who went 28-9 in his three seasons, told the Herald the reason for his resignation was so he could better provide financially for his family. Booth is taking a job as a financial adviser with Edward Jones after the school year finishes. His wife, Christina, gave birth to their fourth child in December.
BREAKING: @ManateeFB receives resignations from both Booth brothers. Head coach & OC leave Hurricanes https://t.co/k1dOTKXhad— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) April 7, 2017
The stipend for a head football coach in Manatee County is $4,500 per year, Lakewood Ranch High head coach Mick Koczersut said.
I think every coach in this county would say at some point in time they thought about going down to Home Depot and selling hammers for $12 an hour and having a whole lot less baggage to take home every day.
Lakewood Ranch High head football coach Mick Koczersut on Manatee head coach John Booth resigning for financial reasons
“Every head coach in Manatee County, that’s our supplement,” Koczersut said. “I don’t know what everybody else thinks head coaches make, but that’s the dollar amount gets paid. ... I figured out if you work 40 hours a week just when we’re in season ... that comes out to $8.50 an hour. ... I think every coach in this county would say at some point in time they thought about going down to Home Depot and selling hammers for $12 an hour and having a whole lot less baggage to take home every day.”
Koczersut added the Manatee High head coaching job is one of the toughest in the county to have.
“Probably from an alumni base in Manatee County, I would imagine that would be the hardest to deal with from an alumni standpoint,” Koczersut said.
Palmetto head coach Dave Marino was on the Tigers staff as an assistant alongside James Booth, who is getting his first head coaching job with Plant City.
“My heart goes out to all of our coaches in our fraternity,” Marino said. “Especially, in our area and in Manatee County. We all make personal and professional and financial sacrifices for kids, but we just love helping kids. If society doesn’t value what we do, it’s a shame. But we just do what we do, because we love helping kids.”
With spring practice beginning April 24, Booth is staying on as Manatee High’s head coach until a replacement is found.
“Another good one’s gone,” Marino said. “At what point does it stop? Like I said, you just wonder. ... I’ve been around. I’ve watched good ones come and go in the area.”
Finding a new head coach and offensive coordinator comes a little more than a month after Johnnie Jones was named the Hurricanes’ new defensive coordinator.
Jones took over the role vacated by Chad Choate, who was switched to a positions coach role last December.
Choate, though, told the Herald Thursday night that he stepped away from the program a couple weeks ago and is taking time away from coaching football.
Koczersut said it’s easier for younger coaches that don’t have families or older coaches with kids that are in college.
“But coaches in the middle, it’s tough to do this and spend time with your family,” Koczersut said. “And make enough money to keep doing it.”
Booth was Manatee’s third head coach since 1981, when Kinnan took over the program. Kinnan’s tenure covered 29 seasons over two separate stints. His latest run ended in 2014 when he
Saint Stephen’s assistant coach Jim Phelan was the Hurricanes defensive coordinator under Kinnan and during Booth’s first year. He was replaced after Booth’s first season.
“They say that every time,” Phelan said about following a successful coach. “They said that with Howie (DeCristofaro) and they’re saying that with this guy, but every time that Joe’s left, he’s left an amazing team there for you to take over. He’s never left the cupboard bare. In 2001, when Howie took over after 2000, they had 19 starters returning and 34 seniors. You couldn’t ask for a better situation. And this one, the one thing we were missing was the quarterback. The rest of the team was pretty much intact. All he had to do was just get in the car seat and steer — that’s all he had to do — and instead he decided to fire everybody. The guys that could help him he got rid of, so I have a hard time feeling sorry for a guy who has people that can help him and he gets rid of them.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments