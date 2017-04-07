Manatee players are disappointed by, but respect, coaches’ exits

It was raucous inside the Manatee High School weightroom as first period ended Friday morning, just as it is basically every day as Manatee’s football team finishes the weightlifting class they share throughout the year.
John Booth called the group to attention, one day after the players learned James Booth, John’s twin brother and the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator, was leaving to become the head coach at Plant City. The other news the Hurricanes’ head coach had to share was more stunning.
“The room got silent,” said Sir Williams, a cornerback and quarterback. “You could hear a pin drop.”
Booth told his team he was leaving after spring practice. He explained that he and his wife had just had their fourth child, and he was going to take a job at Edward Jones as a financial adviser. For the foreseeable future, Booth wasn’t planning to coach football.
Juniors such as Williams have never known another coach during their time with the Hurricanes. Booth’s first fall came in 2014 and the coach compiled a 28-9 record in his three seasons.
He has to take care of his family and whatnot. You’ve got to respect that.
Sir Williams, Manatee junior
Now, prepartions for their senior seasons will continue amid uncertainty. Not only will the Hurricanes have a new head coach, but Manatee was already set to enter the 2017 season with two new coordinators after James Booth’s resignation and Chad Choate’s demotion as defensive coordinator last year.
“He had other things. He has to take care of his family and whatnot. You’ve got to respect that,” Williams said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. I appreciate everything he’s done for us in the last three years. It’s going to be rough; it’s going to be tough, but, I mean, we’ve got to make do.”
The Hurricanes’ offense, in particular, excelled with Booth at the helm. During Booth’s final fall with Manatee, a campaign that ended with a first-round playoff exit, the team produced more than 4,300 yards of total offense.
28
The number of wins in three seasons for John Booth
He’s developed athletes into college players, as well. Three offensive players in the Class of 2017 — quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni, guard Seth Walter and wide receiver Tarique Milton — are committed to Division I programs. In the Class of 2016, wide receiver Kavious Price signed with Kent State and kicker Nickolas Null committed to Cornell, and the year before that wide receiver Kelvin McKnight signed with Samford.
“He made the offense fun,” Fordham said. “He made us feel like offense was the best, like it was the place on the field to play because we did score a lot.
“This year I hope we do the same.”
