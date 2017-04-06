Manatee softball rallies in seventh to win on senior night

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff Pause

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

2:39 Sheriff Wells discusses hostage situation at mobile home park where man was killed by SWAT

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

0:46 Sheriff's office spokesman talks about standoff at mobile home park

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:26 'Chimp mom' raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

1:06 Don Massey, owner of Advanced Marble, talks about former employee Marco Romero